Derbyshire Easter weekend weather: Met Office forecast for long bank holiday

The Met Office has forecast sunshine and temperatures of up to 19C for Chesterfield on Good Friday as most places across the UK are expected to remain dry.

On Saturday, temperatures will fall slightly and skies are set to be cloudier, but the dry theme continues.

Chesterfield's Queen's park. Will the sunshine continue for the Easter bank holiday weekend?

Temperatures will once again peak at 19C on Easter Sunday, with largely cloudy skies and some sunny spells expected in the afternoon.

Easter Monday is likely to be the coolest day of the long weekend – but also potentially the brightest.

Sunny intervals are predicted for most of the day, between 10am and 8pm.