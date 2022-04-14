Derbyshire Easter weekend weather: Met Office forecast for long bank holiday
Forecasters expect a warm and sunny start to the Easter weekend tomorrow – but will will the good weather last until Monday?
The Met Office has forecast sunshine and temperatures of up to 19C for Chesterfield on Good Friday as most places across the UK are expected to remain dry.
On Saturday, temperatures will fall slightly and skies are set to be cloudier, but the dry theme continues.
MORE: Developers apply to build 15 holiday lodges on former Chesterfield tip next to travellers’ sites
Temperatures will once again peak at 19C on Easter Sunday, with largely cloudy skies and some sunny spells expected in the afternoon.
Easter Monday is likely to be the coolest day of the long weekend – but also potentially the brightest.
Sunny intervals are predicted for most of the day, between 10am and 8pm.
In the longer term, the weather for Chesterfield and much of Derbyshire is expected to remain largely dry until some rain appears in the forecast for Friday, April 22.