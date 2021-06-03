Derbyshire drink-driver banned from roads after Christmas Day crash

Julie Marson lost control of her Ford Fiesta after being seen driving at speed along the A52 in Ednaston at 6.30am on December 25 last year.

The 56-year-old was seen stumbling out of the car before paramedics and a police officer arrived at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don't drink and drive.

Marson was breathalysed at the scene, where she was found to have 61 micrograms of alcohol in her breath – the legal limit being 35.

She was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving but was then further arrested for failing to provide a sample of urine at hospital.

As well as getting behind the wheel drunk, Marson was also found to be driving without insurance and a valid MOT for the Ford.

Marson, of Hall Lane, Ashbourne, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court at the end of May where she was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £424.

PC Hussain Abaid, the Derbyshire Constabulary officer who attended the scene of the collision, said: “Anyone getting behind the wheel while drunk is playing a lottery with their own, and every other road user’s, life.

“When she lost control of her car it was sheer good fortune that nobody else was hurt – as it was it was a Christmas Day that only Marson will remember for all the wrong reasons.”

- Buy this week’s Derbyshire Times – out now – for more reports from the courts