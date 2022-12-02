Derbyshire couple become the fastest cyclists to travel around the world on a tandem bike

Laura Massey-Pugh, 36, and Steven Massey, 46, set a new world record when they crossed the finish line in Berlin on Thursday, after almost six months on the road.

The cycling-mad pair - who went on a tandem bike ride as their first date - passed through 21 counties as they pedalled across five continents in 180 days. The couple set off on their gruelling journey from their home in Derby back in June with the plan of being back home for Christmas.

They had to overcome multiple challenges along the way - including a stomach bug in India, Visa issues in Azerbaijan and were even knocked off their bike in Malaysia.

Laura and Steve also endured ever-changing weather conditions - including -10°C temperatures - and steep climbs through the Rocky Mountains. Even after losing time, the pair limited themselves to just one break a day as they became determined to beat the previous record of 263 days.

And they were left delighted when they passed the finish line at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate in front of friends and family who gathered to cheer them on. In a freezing cold blizzard, the pair cycled through the arches of the historic gates at 6:25pm after pedalling more than 100 miles a day.

In total, the couple completed their world tour in 180 days, 12 hours and 25 minutes - setting a new Guinness World Record.

Speaking from the finish line, Laura, a veterinary surgeon, said: “The challenge has been exceptionally hard. Every day it has been a challenge to get on the bike and we've had so many problems to overcome.

“It has definitely been a focus on the record, especially since Australia and we have done a ‘negative split’ where we were six days down by halfway and made that all up in the second half. We are so proud to have pushed and make the 180 days.

“Along the journey, we have had so many times where it looked impossible, but we took a deep breath and made a new plan. On the last stretch of our journey we had a problem with the bike’s back wheel and meant we had to make an emergency stop at the bike shop on Wednesday (30/11) to fix it and then rode 40 miles to make up time. On the final day, we woke up at 4am and rode the last 120 miles to make our target of 180 days.”

On their travels, they have cycled through Australia, Canada, Thailand, India, Malaysia, Georgia, New Zealand, Hungary, Czechia, Austria, Romania, Turkey, Georgia and Bulgaria.

In Tbilisi, the couple celebrated Laura’s 36th birthday and their fourth wedding anniversary treating themselves to a meal to celebrate the two occasions that fall on the same day - July 1. The last leg of their journey saw the pair cycle through Canada, Portugal, Spain, and France before completing their final 120 miles to the finish line in Berlin.

Laura said: “The whole trip has been tough. The relentless nature of getting up, riding 100 miles or more every day, eating and sleeping was tough. We didn’t get to sightsee at all. We made a really big effort to have a positive mindset and support each other and break it down a day at a time.

“Stevie had a tougher job on the bike handling the weight of our kit and steering whilst I did the admin and planning, so I tried to let him have more rest in the evenings. India was very challenging culturally and some of the roads were very bad. We also had to tackle sickness and monsoon weather.

“In Malaysia when we were knocked off our bikes, I was left with bruised ribs and half of our panniers (bike bags) were destroyed which nearly end the trip. Luckily, we were able to replace the bags and carry on. "We always knew it was be tough, but knowing is different from actually doing it."

The fighting fit pair met in 2015 at a beer festival and after going on a tandem bike ride on their first date, cycling soon became a joint passion.

After being inspired in lockdown by the current female tandem record holders, the ambitious duo decided to set a faster mixed male and female record of 180 days. Now having completed the record, the couple are looking forward to Christmas back in England.

Laura added: “We are taking a bit of time to rest and see family and friends before Christmas. “We are shattered, physically and mentally so we need to rest up. “We are really happy to have clean clothes, again.”

