Derbyshire County Council has issued an update on school transport, after local MPs and councillors have received a large number of complaints from concerned parents.

Hundreds of Derbyshire families have been left distressed in recent weeks, after the Derbyshire County Council failed to provide school transport for many children with special educational n eeds across the county.

Many parents issued complaints to the council, and some took to their local MPs and councillors to ask for their help.

North East Derbyshire MP Louise Jones said: “Since becoming the Labour MP for North East Derbyshire back in July, I have heard from several families who are distressed and dismayed about the lack of provisions for their children. They are concerned about a range of issues including ECHP access, transport provisions, staff training, safeguarding and lack clarity around processes.

North East Derbyshire MP Louise Jones and Staveley Councillor Anne-Frances Hayes received many complaints from families affected by the lack of school transport for children with special educational needs.

"The funding for SEND is provided directly by Derbyshire County Council (DCC) who have been found lacking on this and many other matters. Back in April this year, my friend Toby Perkins, the MP for Chesterfield, raised this issue which gained national media coverage.

"I’ve yet to see DCC make any meaningful changes to how and when the funding is used. My office has written to the council regarding many of these issues and I will continue to represent my constituents on this matter. I would encourage constituents who are facing these issues to contact me at [email protected].”

Anne-Frances Hayes, Councillor for Staveley division said she has also received a ‘large number of complaints’ regarding school transport from parents of children with special educational needs.

She explained: “The transport they depend on to escort their children to schools across Derbyshire has failed to arrive. In some cases, parents have been told that transport will not be in place possibly for months or that it will no longer be provided at all.

"In addition, the Specialised Transport Service at Derbyshire County Council is proving difficult to contact. Communication on the matter has been poor and haphazard. Emails are going unanswered and telephone call are going straight to voicemail, leaving parents feeling abandoned and in the dark. All this has left working families having to rely on family members to transport children to and from school.

"Many other children are being without access to the education to which they are entitled and left in isolation at home with the associated risks to their health and mental well-being. This is yet another failure of Derbyshire County Council’s SEND service, which is shockingly failing our most vulnerable."

We have contacted the Derbyshire County Council regarding the concerns raised.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We are sorry that these parents are still having issues with school transport for their children. There are a smaller number of children that we have not been able to find an option for their school transport yet, but we are doing all we can to resolve these issues as quickly as possible. In some cases, applications for transport had not been renewed and we have contacted those parents/carers to provide a link to reapply. In all cases where transport has been approved, it will be provided.

“We’d like to apologise again for the real inconvenience we know this causes families. For those parents/carers who are waiting for us to organise their school transport and are in the meantime taking their child to school by car we are offering reimbursement.

"If parents/carers have had to use a taxi because they don’t have a car we are also offering reimbursement for these costs. We have been in touch with these families letting them know how to claim their costs back in a timely manner and are already handling a number of claims. We will continue to offer reimbursement until the transport we are arranging is in place.

“Our phone lines are being answered and additional staffing has been brought in to help but the volume of calls are such that it is difficult to get through and we appreciate this is frustrating. Emails continue to be monitored and actioned as a priority but as with calls, the volume of emails requiring attention is high.

“As well as SEN transport, the wider area of SEND education remains one of our most sensitive, important and complex areas of work requiring detailed assessments for each individual child who needs specific specialist support.

“We acknowledge there is still a lot of work to do, but we’re continuing to work very hard to improve the service with significant investment in new technology and service changes.

“We recently made a £1m investment to improve our education, health and care plan assessment process and have also invested £11m to create 500 additional special needs school places to ensure we give every Derbyshire child, whatever their challenge or ability, the best possible start in life. This is our commitment and this work continues.”