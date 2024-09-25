Louise Boussobeine, from Clay Cross, has been forced to drive her 16-year-old son all the way to West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield.

Derbyshire families have been ‘let down’ after Derbyshire County Council failed to provide school transport for children with special needs.

Abigail Kellet, 18, from Hasland, was supposed to start her final year at Ashgate Croft special school, in Chesterfield earlier this month, but she never made it to the clasroom.

The teenager, who is awaiting an autism assessment, suffers from multiple health issues including Marfan Syndrome, moderate learning disabilities, Thyroiditis, anxiety anbd general body weakness, also known as asthenia.

Over the last seven years, Abigail was provided with free transport to school by the SEND department at Derbyshire County Council, but this year the council failed to provide transport for her.

Susan Kellet, Abigail’s grandmother who is her main carer, said: “She’s way too vulnerable, she can’t go out anywhere by herself. It would put her in danger and at risk. She is not able to do it. Travelling independently is just not an option.

“I don’t drive or have access to a vehicle either so she is not able to go to school. This has caused her some distress. She suffers from anxiety and it exacerbated, she’s been quite upset.

"This is her last year at the school and they are concentrating on next steps after Ashgate and life skills. It’s very important for her future and she is missing out.

"I’ve contacted anyone and everyone I could think of to find out why after seven years there suddenly was an issue with providing Abigail with school transport.”

Louise's son has started attending West Nottinghamshire College after two-year break in education.

Finally, Susan was sent a form from the council to request school transport again – however the form required her to upload a file to prove Abigail was eligible for free school meals.

Susan said: "This has never been an issue in the past. It’s ludicrous. To access transport you have to provide proof that you are eligible for free school meals, though the connection between transport and catering is unclear.

"I tried to contact the school catering division to find out more but the emails were blocked and no one was picking up the phone. Where do you go from here?”

Susan was able to receive support from the Ashgate Croft School who this week provided her with a proof that Abigail receives free school meals.

Anna Fenn, from Dronfield, has found herself in a similar situation after the council failed to provide school transport for her daughter, Olivia Fenn, 18, who for the last seven years was able to get to Ashgate Croft School in Chesterfield using a wheelchair accessible minibus.

Susan added: “We re-sent the application now and hopefully, that will be enough for them but we will have to wait and see about that. It’s a ludicrous situation. What is the link between eligibility for free school meals and eligibility for transport for children with special educational needs.

"Derbyshire County council are not fulfilling their obligations by denying access to education, which is their right, to my granddaughter and many others.”

Abigail is just one of many Derbyshire children with special educational needs suffering due to the lack of school transport this month.

Louise Boussobeine, from Clay Cross, has been left angry after she found herself forced to drive her 16-year-old son all the way to West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield.

She said: “He's not been in education for two years due to autism and various medical issues. It was a real big thing when we found a place at West Notss College that he liked and wanted to do a course there.”

Louise applied to the council to provide her son with school transport. On August 5 she received a letter confirming that the transport would be provided and that someone would be in touch with further details.

Louise said: “The next few weeks went and there were no updates. I emailed. Nothing. I called. Nothing. The school year started and it just got to a point where I or my husband have to take him to school and it’s affecting my husband's shifts at work.

"Four weeks in, we're still none the wiser. My son has been let down by Derbyshire County Council.

"On top of that, we have to spend £60 a week on petrol just to get him to school And the council don’t even respond to my email asking if you know if mileage can be covered while we are waiting for the transport to be provided.”

Anna Fenn, from Dronfield, has found herself in a similar situation after the council failed to provide school transport for her daughter, Olivia Fenn, 18, who for the last seven years was able to get to Ashgate Croft School using a wheelchair accessible minibus.

Anna said: “The people who were helping to get her to school for the last seven years, packed it in the summer, so I contacted the Council on the sixth of August to see who her new transport provider would be.

"They told me I had to fill a form in for her to be reassessed because she was post-16. So I did that. And on the seventh of August, I received a confirmation email saying that she'd got transport awarded again for another year.

"After that, I have heard nothing. I kept on emailing them, and they told me that I needed to reapply. I said that I reapplied, and sent the copy of the email, and they just completely ignored me.

"I must have sent them 15 emails, and they just do not reply at all. There's no phone number to ring. They’ve gone radio silent on me. There’s been nothing at all from anybody.”

During the last two weeks, Anna has been forced to drive Olivia to Chesterfield every morning.

She said: “It takes two hours to drive her to school and come back home and drive to pick her up and get back. I’ve only been able to drive her to school because I was offered sick leave after I suddenly lost my mum six weeks ago.

"But as of next week, I'm back at work full time, so I won't be able to take it because I start work at eight o'clock in the morning and finish at six o'clock. She won't be able to go to school.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We are sorry that these parents are having issues with school transport for their children. There are a number of children that we have not been able to find an option for their school transport yet, but we are doing all we can to resolve these issues as quickly as possible. We’d like to apologise for the real inconvenience we know this causes families.

“For those parents and carers who are waiting for us to organise their school transport and are in the meantime taking their child to school by car we will be offering reimbursement. If parents or carers have had to use a taxi because they don’t have a car we will also be offering reimbursement for these costs. We will be in touch with these families soon letting them know how to claim their costs back.”

The DT asked the council about the link between free school meals and free transportation but no reply was received on the issue.