Derbyshire councillor clinches key welfare role with the national Green Party

A Derbyshire councillor has clinched a key and highly topical role as the national Green Party’s spokesperson for social security and welfare.

NE Derbyshire District Councillor and Green Party member, Frank Adlington-Stringer, narrowly missed out on a national Deputy Leadership role at the beginning of September after Rachel Millward and Mothin Ali were announced as the new Co-Deputy Leaders joining newly-elected Leader Zack Polanski at the helm.

But Cllr Adlington-Stringer’s tireless work advocating his party’s policies as a district councillor have been recognised by colleagues with his new appointment as the national Green Party spokesperson for social security and welfare.

Cllr Adlington-Stringer said: “This is a crucial moment for the millions of people who are supported by our social security system. The Labour Government has been defeated once in its attempt to take benefits from disabled people but has reshuffled the Cabinet so it can come back and try again.

“I know from my work as a councillor that the existing system is very far from generous. Millions of people in work don’t get paid well enough to be able to afford heating or food, while those out of work are often just scraping by from day to day.”

Cllr Adlington-Stringer was elected in 2023 as the first Green Party councillor in North East Derbyshire and despite missing out on the East Midlands Combined County Authority’s Mayoral role in May, 2024, he secured an impressive 50,000 votes.

In other recent hard-fought election contests the 27-year-old missed out on becoming a Derbyshire County Councillor in May, this year, as well as missing out on becoming the North East Derbyshire MP during the General Election, last summer, but his dedication and enthusiasm have finally been rewarded by the Green Party.

Cllr Adlington-Stringer has become very well-known in the Green Party as a result of his regular and engaging social media content which continues to attract a large number of followers.

On his newly-appointed role as the Green Party’s spokesperson for social security and welfare, he added: “Our Green MPs helped block the cuts the last time the Government tried, and I look forward to working with them to prevent the Government attempting anything similar.

“The Green Party has over 800 councillors and I will be bringing their experiences from local communities to the role too.”

Green Party CEO Harriet Lamb recently confirmed that the Green Party now boasts 68,500 members, 863 councillors and four MPs and she has said a ‘new Green wave’ is sweeping the country.