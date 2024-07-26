Derbyshire council insists ‘no libraries will close on our watch’ as it presents latest savings plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire County Council’s Leader has insisted ‘no libraries will close on our watch’ as the authority has rolled out over half-a-million pounds worth of saving proposals with a new draft strategy for the service to help balance a forecast multi-million budget deficit.

The council recently unveiled the proposals in its new draft Derbyshire Public Library Service Strategy for 2024 to 2029 – entitled A Modern Library Service for Derbyshire – and its Cabinet has now given the go-ahead for a public consultation on the plans after a meeting on July 25.

Cllr Lewis told the Cabinet meeting: “We have 45 libraries throughout Derbyshire of which we control 43 and the other two are community managed and we have said no libraries will close on our watch and that continues to be the case and this strategy will make sure these libraries are maintained.”

Both Cllr Lewis and Deputy Leader, Cllr Simon Spencer, stressed that the proposals are aimed at meeting overall necessary budget savings while reflecting changing patterns of library use and ensuring the service remains as accessible, efficient and cost-effective as possible.

Work on the proposed relocation of Staveley library to new and more energy efficient building is also progressing with funding having been secured from the Government-funded Town Deals.

The council has also stated that the proposed strategy aims to create a modern, agile, family-friendly and sustainable service across the county.

Cllr Lewis said: “We fully acknowledge the importance of having a strong library service and the great value placed on it by our communities which is why, despite huge budget pressures continuing to face the council, we are doing all we can to ensure we can offer a modern, agile and sustainable service which is fit-for-the-future.

“I have always said that no libraries will close on my watch, and the proposals contained in the new draft strategy ensure library services are maintained and investment is made where it is needed to not only secure, but also enhance this vital service for years to come, while meeting the differing needs of our communities.”

Proposals contained in the draft strategy include: Reducing opening hours by an average of 10per cent reflecting each library’s busiest times and not closing neighbouring libraries on the same day; Ensuring all libraries open for a time on a Saturday with larger libraries opening until 6pm twice a week; Removing reservation charges for book and talking book requests where the item is either in print or in stock, and removing charges for borrowing talking books; Merging the mobile service and home library service with a fleet of smaller, lower carbon vehicles to create one outreach service for vulnerable customers and for those living in remote areas.

Another key plan is to review opportunities to make more efficient use of library buildings which could involve re-locating some to new, lower cost, more energy efficient sites, co-locating some with other services or organisations or changing the layout of some library buildings to make them more efficient, flexible and accessible.

Other proposals include improving digital provision in all libraries with access to other council services and the installation of self-service terminals in more of the smaller libraries to increase efficiency and accessibility, while inviting volunteers to support access to library services outside of regular hours by introducing a new way of managing community-supported libraries.

Cllr Lewis added: “We are confident our proposals will ensure libraries and the service as a whole can go from strength to strength for years to come.

“I would urge anyone with an interest in libraries and the library service to make sure they take a look at what is being proposed and have their say during the consultation.”

During prior changes, the council has completed a staffing review, opened new libraries in Glossop and Belper, introduced two Community Managed Libraries at Tideswell and Woodville, relocated Killamarsh Library within a community leisure centre and subsequently achieved £1.371m of previous savings.

Work on the proposed relocation of both Staveley and Clay Cross libraries to new and more energy efficient buildings is also progressing with funding having been secured from the Government-funded Staveley and Clay Cross Town Deals.

However, the Conservative-controlled council has been forced to agree to a package of overall saving plans across many of its services to balance an estimated deficit of around £40m for the current 2024-25 financial year.

The council has blamed external forces beyond its control for its plight including higher than anticipated inflation, higher fuel, energy and material costs, the cost of living crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and an increasing demand for services.

And Cllr Lewis told the Cabinet meeting that the council now needs to make £625,000 of savings by 2028 and 2029 with its latest library service proposals as part of wider saving plans.

This includes a planned reduction to the Library Service budget of £625,000 between April, 2025, to March, 2029, with the proposed changes, as well as £285,000 of savings which need to be carried forward from previous years to achieve a savings total of £910,000 between 2024 and 2029.

Cllr Spencer, who is the member for Corporate Services and Budget, told the Cabinet meeting: “These proposals reinforce our commitment to our libraries here in Derbyshire and take a pragmatic and measured approach to address the service for the public and for the need to present a balanced budget.”

As part of the draft library service strategy, the Cabinet also approved a plan to invite comments on the council’s proposed strategy from the Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Cllr Lewis told the Cabinet meeting: “I thank officers for the huge amount of thinking that has gone into this strategy. It’s a really good piece of work with a lot of work and planning and we are confident the libraries and services will go from strength-to-strength over the years to come.”