Mark Aisthorpe's battle for a place in the national cook-off came to an end when he lost out to Luke French of Joro restaurant in Sheffield.

Chef patron Mark, 30, of The Bulls Head, Holymoorside, said: “I am very happy to have made it to the regional final. I didn’t manage to watch it until a few hours after airing due to being in the kitchen and restaurant. We don’t get to see any of it until it’s on TV so it was interesting.

"The best part was the honour of being asked to take part and putting our restaurant on the map nationally. Our bookings have gone through the roof this week which is amazing for business and all our local producers/suppliers. We are totally overwhelmed.”

Mark Aisthorpe, of The Bulls Head, Holymoorside, said he is honoured to have taken part in the Great British Menu.

Mark said that cooking for esteemed judges, headed by Tom Kerridge who holds three Michelin stars, was terrifying. “But I found the first day more terrifying as it was all so new then. Come to judging day I was more familiar with the kitchen and how things worked.”

He said that he was most proud of his fish and dessert dishes on the six-course menu which was inspired by 100 Years Of British Broadcasting.

Mark interpreted Heartbeat in his starter, A Taste of Aidensfield, which included pan fried pigeon breast and pigeon black pudding. His fish dish of sea trout and langoustine tartlet, titled On Your Pike, was a nod to Chucklevision.

In a clip shown on the programme, Olympic heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-HIll visited The Bulls Head to sample Mark’s dessert which she described as ‘gold medal’. Mark said: “We thought it would be really cool to ask her, she’s local to us.She was so nice.”

Mark's starter, fish, main and dessert courses, from top left, which he prepared for celebrity judges at the regional final.

When asked if some of his dishes in the competition will be available at The Bulls Head, Mark said: “Some dishes have been similar on the menu in the past, so maybe.”

Mark has been asked by several people whether he’ll be serving the banquet that he prepared for the programme’s judges. He said: “Unfortunately it won’t be for a while as things on my menu for Great British Menu aren’t in season currently, so keep an eye out.”

Since filming the episodes several months ago, Mark has become friends with his three opponents in the regional heats. Of the winner Luke French, he said: “He’s a cracking, cracking chef and one of the nicest guys I’ve ever worked with. Good luck to him.”

As to whether Mark will compete in the Great British Menu next year, he said: “Who knows?”

Mark Aisthorpe, left, with Luke French (photo: BBC Pictures/Optomen)

Mark, who was born with cystic fibrosis and suffered hearing loss as a child, was a teenager when the cooking competition originally launched on BBC2. He said: “I can remember watching the first series of Great British Menu when I was 14 – I never in a million years expected to actually do it.”

He cut his teeth as part of the University of Sheffield catering team, before going on to complete spells at Cliveden House and Pétrus (2*) under Marcus Wareing.

A lifelong ambition of opening his own pub restaurant came to fruition when Mark bought The Bulls Head in 2016.

Mark Aisthorpe with veteran judge Michael O'Hare and programme presenter Andi Oliver (photo: BBC Pictures/Optomen/Ashleigh Brown

Mark Aisthorpe, with contestants Luke French, Bobby Geetha and Liz Cottam and veteran chef Michael O'Hare (photo: BBC PIctures/Optomen/Ashleigh Brown)