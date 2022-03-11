Mark Aisthorpe, of The Bulls Head, Holymoorside, was voted runner-up to Luke French of Joro restaurant in Sheffield during the broadcast last night (Thursday).

On the programme Mark said that he was disappointed but not surprised: “Luke has shone all the way through the week. He’s a cracking chef. It’s been a really good week, I’ve really enjoyed it."

Chief judge Tom Kerridge, who holds three Michelin stars, said: “For Mark it means he can go back re-evaulate, reassess and come back next year bigger, stronger, better and go on and win it.”

Mark Aisthorpe, regional runner-up, in the Great British Menu (photo: BBC Pictures/Optomen)

Mark and Luke had to cook a six-course meal for judges Tom, Nisha Katona, Ed Gamble and guest Si King of The Hairy Bikers.

The Bulls Head posted on Facebook: “We are so very proud of our Head Chef and Patron Mark Aisthorpe. Obviously not meant to be this time but …….always next year!”

Carina Luckett commented: “Well done Mark, you did brilliantly, Tom Kerridge is a tricky man to please! You did Chesterfield proud.”

Chefs around the country have been impressed by the dedication of Mark, 30, who was born with cystic fibrosis and has hearing loss.

Sean Wrest, chef patron at Ye Horns Inn, Goosnargh, tweeted: “Massive respect to Mark Aisthorpe. Going through all those doses of treatment every day for cystic fibrosis and still turning up for every service with a smile and a huge hunger to create great food is massively inspiring.”