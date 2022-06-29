Derbyshire charity granting wishes for teens undergoing cancer treatment receives £1,000 donation from local builders

Lauren’s Legacy received the funds from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme. The charity was set up in memory of 22-year-old Lauren Elliott from Heage, more fondly known as Loz, who sadly passed away after a five-year battle with sarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer.

During Lauren’s treatments, her family began fundraising, initially for the Teenage Cancer Trust, and now grants wishes to teenagers and young adults undergoing cancer treatments.

Adam Pickering from Lauren’s Legacy said: “We work hard to grant wishes for teenagers and their families who are undergoing cancer treatments. Creating memories is more important than ever during these difficult times, so whether it’s a family holiday, concert tickets, or simply a new phone to keep in contact with friends, we fundraise to make these wishes come true.

“After Lauren passed away in 2019, her family and friends wanted to create a lasting legacy to help others who had gone through what they did, and Lauren’s Legacy was formed. The sort of wishes we have granted includes climbing lessons, table tennis tables and mountain bikes. Persimmon’s donation will help us to continue our work.”

Lauren’s Legacy has recently purchased a holiday home in Ashbourne to enable families to have a break away from the hospital environment.

As part of the Community Champions scheme, Persimmon Homes – who have branches across Derbyshire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire – select two good causes each month to each receive up to £1,000.