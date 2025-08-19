Derbyshire charity festival and tractor run returns in memory of young farmer

A tractor convoy will trundle across north east Derbyshire this weekend in an annual event which has now raised £20,000 for charity in memory of a young farmer – and everybody is invited to join in a day of family fun.

Rich Fest, on Sunday, August 24, is in its fourth year of raising money for the Farming Community Network (FCN) as a legacy for Ashover farmer Richard Holmes, following his sudden death in 2021 at the age of 33.

A popular figure in the local agricultural sector, known to many since childhood, Richard’s love of farm machinery inspired the idea for a tractor run, with friends, family and colleagues gathering for a summer spin along the country lanes around Uppertown.

The run begins and ends at the village social centre, where from 2pm there will be an afternoon of festivities including a barbecue, children’s entertainment, games and an auction for lots such as weekend breaks and a signed football from Chesterfield FC.

The Rich Fest tractor run returns to the roads around Uppertown on Sunday, August 24. (Photo: Contributed)

Richard’s sister Amy, 34, who lives in Wingerworth, said: “It always brings out so much community spirit. That feels like a nice way to remember Richard in a place where everybody knew him.

“Some of my favourite memories from the last three years are just seeing the number of people that show up, and the donations we get to raffle or auction. It’s amazing how generous and helpful people have been.

“Anybody is welcome, it’s not just for farmers, and we’ll keeping doing this as long as everyone wants.”

FCN is a voluntary organisation and charity that supports farmers, farming families and people in rural communities through difficult times.

Farming life relies on a volatile industry with many risks, leaving those involved particularly susceptible to stress, anxiety and depression.

Amy said: “It’s a difficult job that can be extremely isolating, so we raise money to ensure people get that extra support when they might otherwise be overlooked.

“We only learned about FCN when we decided to start Rich Fest but I think we’ve connected more people to that support by making people aware its there.”

The tractor run starts at 1pm from the social centre, with an entry fee of £10 per vehicle and £5 per passenger.

To learn more about the Farming Community Network and its services, go to fcn.org.uk.