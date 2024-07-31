Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A festival which honours the memory of an Ashover farmer after his sudden death in 2021 is returning for its third consecutive year.

Held at Uppertown Social Club on Sunday, August 25, Rich Fest will once again be honouring the late Richard Holmes, and raising money for the Farming Community Network (FCN).

The popular, family-friendly festival last year raised over £7,000 for FCN.

It is organised with the help of Richard’s sister, Amy Holmes, 33, who described her brother as “very popular” amongst the local farming community.

Amy said: “After Richard died I think we all just wanted to do something nice.

“A lot of his friends said we should all go on a tractor run and have a bbq afterward. It’s sort of escalated from there really.”

The festival will begin with the tractor run at 1pm and is followed by a hog roast, bbq, raffle and tombola back at the community centre from 3pm onwards.

Prizes for this years raffle will include tickets to gullivers kingdom, Matlock Farm Park, and Magna Science centre in Rotherham.

Amy gave thanks to all the businesses who have donated raffle prizes.

She said: “The event wouldn’t be what it is without these prizes. People have been so generous.

“Even our local small businesses have given vouchers and prizes. Yes, they’ve been amazing.”

The festival is free entry. The cost to enter the tractor run is £10 per tractor and £5 per passenger. Money raised by the tractor run, bbq, tombola and raffle will be gong to the FCN.

After David’s sudden passing, Amy and her family found out about FCN and the work they do to support farmers during difficult times.

Although David’s family did not use FCN at the time, Amy described the work the charity does to support farming families during periods of bereavement as “vital”.

Amy said: “The struggles that farmers have are perhaps a bit overlooked. It can be quite a lonely job as you are quite isolated. So support groups like FCN can be really important.”