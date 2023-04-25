The announcement of the care home’s closure came just 24 hours after the care provider’s operations manager told the Derbyshire Times that organisation was committed to improving its rating.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission visited the home – which cares for 18 people, including those with dementia – in January of this year and published their findings earlier this month.

They found that there were “widespread and significant shortfalls in service leadership” and that “leaders and the culture they created did not assure the delivery of high-quality care”.

Grove House, in Chesterfield, is set to close after nearly a year in special measures

Whilst the CQC upgraded Grove House’s rating from ‘inadequate’ to ‘requires improvement’, the care home remained in special measures. A previous report, from June 2022, highlighted a catalogue of failures including inadequate measures being taken after one resident was found to have fallen 18 times in a six month period.

On Wednesday, April 19, the CQC informed the DT that the care provider had made the decision to close down the Ashover care home. It is understood that the decision was made at the beginning of April with residents required to find alternative provisions by the end of the month.

Douglas Laird, owner and director of Peak Care Limited, said: “It saddens me to do this after running Grove House for over 40 years and having the privilege of providing a haven of tranquillity and happiness to hundreds of wonderful and much-loved residents. I have many fond memories of happier times going on holiday to various popular destinations, holding garden parties, enjoying robust sing-alongs, and listening to the life stories of many who came to live with us.

“Some of our more famous residents played significant roles during World War Two. Erick Walton was the minute secretary drawing up the Armistice Treaty when Japan surrendered, and Mary Moir was the personal chauffer to both Sir Winston Churchill and General Smuts of South Africa. We were indeed one big, blessed family!