New owners take over Derbyshire jewellery shop with over 130 years of history

One of Matlock’s oldest shops is in new hands this month, after a family saved a beloved jewellery business from closure to ensure it will keep making precious memories for generations of customers to come.

Starkholmes residents Nicola and David Edwards have been running their own sterling silver jewellery wholesale business for more than 20 years but have now branched into retail by taking on the lease at W Evans & Son, on Dale Road.

Nicola said: “We supply our gorgeous stone set jewellery to 65 shops across the UK but Evans is our local and we have been working with them for more than ten years.

“I was going past towards the end of February, and there was a sign in the window saying that after 172 years the shop was closing. It stopped me in my tracks. I love Evans and I know many people adore it too, with its superb original fittings and wonderful history.”

Documents in the shop trace its presence in Matlock back to 1893, but Nicola believes its story stretches back even further to original premises in Wirksworth.

She said: “Molly, who was here for the past six years, had got a new job and so Sharon, here for 30 years, decided it was time to retire. The feeling was that the landlord was going to sell up.

“I’ve always wanted to have a family shop and when I saw the sign it felt like it was meant to be. I just felt that Evans couldn’t become some other shop, it needed to stay as a jewellers. We were the perfect people to do it, but there’s no doubt we have a lot to learn.”

Up to now, Nicola has handled the business and marketing aspects of the company while David has been primarily responsible for design and manufacture of the couple’s jewellery, which typically features local Blue John stone, Whitby Jet and moonstone and labradite sourced directly from contacts they have made in India.

Since taking over at Evans they have quickly had to expand their skillsets.

Nicola said: “After taking over we wanted to reopen again as quickly as possible, at first I didn’t even know how to open the till.

“Dave has learnt how to change watch batteries and straps and we will obviously continue to do all jewellery repairs too.”

She added: “Juggling both businesses and family life has been the has been the biggest challenge so far, but we’re taking the time to see what works, what we need to learn and how customers might want the business to evolve as we go on.”

The couple will soon be getting a helping hand, fresh energy and ideas from their daughter Eden, who will be taking a year out to work in the shop once she finishes her A-levels this summer.

Her first task is likely to be relaunching the website and social media pages under the new name of Evans Edwards Jewellery.

Nicola said: “We want our family to be combined with the history of Evans, and to maintain some continuity. It’s wonderful to be part of that heritage.

“When the news got out that we were taking over, we got such a positive reaction from people in the community who were glad that the shop would still be here. We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone supporting us.”

She added: “An important part of what Evans is about is looking after people’s precious possessions. From an 18th birthday present, to engagement rings and pieces handed down generations, there are so many sentiments attached to jewellery.

“We can sell anything from a £4 pair of silver studs up to rings costing thousands, but it’s all to do with a story.”

1 . Evans Edwards Jewellers Nicola Edwards is now the proud leaseholder of Evans Edwards Jewellers on Dale Road in Matlock. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Evans Edwards Jewellers The original owners, W Evans and his son. Photo: Evans Jewellers Photo Sales

3 . Evans Edwards Jewellers David and Nicola on their first day in the shop. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Evans Edwards Jewellers Nicola says it is wonderful to be part of the story of people's most treasured possessions. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales