Derbyshire campaigner celebrates birthmarks being shown on Love Island and asks for more people to Stop The Stare

Allie Wildgoose, 19, from Bradwell, has a scar on her stomach from surgery for a serious bowel infection, which she contracted following her premature birth.

Life with her scar is all she has known and only when others began to point it out, did she realise that it was different.

Allie believes that without better representation of difference across popular culture, including TV programmes, it will never be ‘normalised’.

Changing Faces, the UK’s leading charity for anyone with a scar, mark or condition on their face or body, is sharing a Stop The Stare campaign film, alongside tips for the public on how to avoid staring.

Allie said: “TV shows like Love Island can make a real impact – seeing Afia Tonkmor proudly display the birthmark on her torso and Tasha Ghouri wearing her cochlear implant in this series has been positive.

"These are small steps in the right direction for a programme that all too often portrays a very specific and arguably unhealthy beauty standard.

"Our Stop The Stare campaign tips include encouraging people to follow a more diverse range of people on social media and question the stereotypes they’re shown.

“For many, showing their visible difference is a terrifying thought because of the stares and comments they receive. I’m speaking out and reminding people to be respectful towards those with a visible difference. Our guide reminds people that if you do catch yourself staring, the best thing to do is stop and smile. Although I still get stared at, I’m now happy in my own skin and proud of my scars and the journey they represent.”

Changing Faces’ Stop The Stare campaign is particularly needed in the summer months, because fears surrounding staring and unwanted comments can stop those with a visible difference from making the most of the warm weather, covering up even if it’s uncomfortable, and in some instances, opting not to leave the house.

Allie added: “Programmes like Love Island get the nation talking about different topics and issues. My dream is that more people with visible differences will feel comfortable and confident to apply for and be included in prime-time TV shows, whether that’s reality tv, dramas or comedies.

"Positive representation is important, so let’s see more scars, marks and conditions that so many of us have, actually being shown, not air-brushed or erased.”

Anyone dealing with the impact of staring, or other negative reactions, to their visible difference is being signposted to the Changing Faces Support & Information Line service who can listen and direct people to the best support for them.

A new survey of over 1,000 people with a visible difference by charity Changing Faces reveals:

There has been an increase in people who have experienced hostile behaviour because of their visible difference, from 2019 to 2021, rising from a third (34%) to over two in five (43%). Over half (51%) say they have felt self-conscious or embarrassed as a result of their visible difference. A quarter (25%) report feeling isolated and lonely because of their visible difference. Nearly a third (28%) of people with a visible difference report they get stared at.

