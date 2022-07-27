Heartbroken mum with long Covid appeals again for funds to help severely ill son, 21, with dementia

Mum-of-three Anna Tesdale, 40, has been a carer for her oldest son Charlie, 21, for the last five years since his diagnosis of degenerative brain condition. He has dementia and needs to use a wheelchair and over the last few years has lost almost all of his mobility.

Anna said: “He is the happiest young man, it’s so hard to see him struggle especially days where his dementia symptoms are really bad or when his speech has gone and he struggles to express himself - but he still manages to get across to us just what he needs. His laugh is so infectious that despite his jokes making no sense everyone is still laughing because he’s laughing.”

After Charlie’s diagnosis Anna and her three children had to move houses to provide Charlie with a more accessible home. They found a place in Old Whittington with a ground floor bedroom and a wet room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlies with his brother George and sister Mac

Charlie loves spending time outdoors, but the uneven and boggy garden is not accessible for him.

Two years ago Well Child, a national charity helping seriously ill children, did work in a very small section of the garden to allow Charlie to spend some time outside.

Anna said: “Charlie quickly realised that he likes to be out there. He goes round and round in little circles on the tiny adapted grassy area. It has improved his quality of life, he loves going outside in his chair or even with his Zimmer frame on good days to throw some hoops.

“But the rest of the garden is so uneven. And if his wheelchair goes out there, he gets bogged down if it's been raining. And he sometimes gets carried away either chasing the dog or fetching the ball. I find Charlie plus twenty odd stone of wheelchair getting bogged down and stuck.”

Charlie sleeping with a dog

Anna hoped for some funding to make the garden more accessible but following the pandemics charities and local authorities have struggled with funds. With the help of friends, Anna started an online fundraiser last year.

But Anna said she could not advertise the fundraiser as she was struggling with her health since she was diagnosed with long Covid, which severely damaged her lungs and heart.

In the meantime, her younger son George, 18 caught covid as well, which led to heart damage and during the last year Charlie’s condition has gotten worse.

Anna said: “Charlie’s recent deterioration was very significant. Last year on better days he could still walk quite a distance and this year he can take only a few steps and than can’t move. It’s awful. Making the garden more accessible, so it is more flat and sturdy would change a lot for Charlie. It would give him more freedom and it would give us a chance to spend quality time together as a family without worrying that we have to leave Charlie behind.”

The bushes in the garden.

At the moment Charlie stays at home and gets some support from Helping Hands Chesterfield, a charity providing support to allow disabled people to live as independently as possible at home.

While staying in his house Charlie likes spending time with his sister Mac,14 and brother George.

Helen, Charlies’s grandmother, 65, decided to retire early and move to old Whittington to support her daughter and grandchildren. Anna’s sister moved there as well with her children. Charlie loves spending time with them, the cousins and the dogs they have.

Anna said: “My mum's got a dog and my sister's got a dog and we have Frank, a five years old pug cross. Charlie is obsessed with them. He would literally just lie on the ground and be covered in dogs if he could. He loves spending time with any animal, especially outdoors.”

Charlie and Frank, a 5 years old pug cross

She added: “It is quite hard because we are watching him deteriorate all the time. But we are so lucky to have so many people who absolutely get behind team Charlie - he’s the most incredible young man, he’s so brave, positive and unique. Any support for him means a lot for us, so even if you can’t donate, please share the story or help us with the garden and we will really appreciate it.”

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/f/accessible-space-for-charlie