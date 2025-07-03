Derbyshire bikers' club delivers fresh donation of toys to Chesterfield Royal Hospital
The Dragon Back Riders' Club held its second summer toy drive over the last few weeks, adding to the Christmas version it has run for several years and an annual delivery of Easter eggs.
With donations and support from across the local biker community, the haul was delivered to grateful hospital staff by a convoy on Sunday, June 22.
Club founder Simon O’Donnell said: “We want to do something useful with the people we’ve got, and the ward is like our adopted charity.
“We heard they often run out of toys in the summer, as things break, need cleaning or get taken away, so we decided to do another toy run.”
He added: “A lot of us have had children go into hospital and we’ve seen with our own eyes how playing with toys helps them get better or takes their mind off their illness.
“I’d hate to think of my own children being in there with no toy to play with.”
The club set up collection points in local bike shops, nurseries and other locations around town and watched the donations flow in from both club members and supporters.
Simon said: “The quality of donations was really good this time, and anything we can’t give to the hospital we’ll take to a car boot and sell to raise more funds for the war.
“We were also able to donate nappies, clothes, food and drink supplies and a few things for parents who will be there looking after children.
“Thank you to everyone who contributed, SD Motorcycles and all the bikers in the area whether they’re members of the club or not. It’s a real joint effort.”
Dr Hal Spencer, chief executive of Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Trust, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the organisation.
He said: “We were absolutely delighted to welcome the Dragon Back Bikers’ Club back. Their generous donations of toys, books, games and refreshments for our family rooms will bring so much joy to our youngest patients and their families. On behalf of our hospital, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you for their kindness and support.
“We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who donates and gives to our charity: Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust Charity. Your continued generosity helps us make a difference every day for patients and families in our care.
“We appreciate every donation, no matter how big or small, and are really humbled and grateful for the continued support of our fantastic community.”
Anyone interested in joining the club or supporting future toy drives can find out more via the Dragon Back Riders Club Facebook group.
