In pictures: 60 bikers deliver toys for children at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

A group of bike enthusiasts in the town visited children at Chesterfield Royal Hospital after play supplies ran out in the children's ward.

The event has seen piles of toys and teddies donated to the cause by around 60 bikers – putting smiles on the faces of children spending time in the hospital.

Simon O’Donnell, organiser of the event, said: “We usually do a run at Christmas for toys and when the staff told us they had run out we thought we should come back.

"We're not really doing much at all. We're just giving up our time and hopefully it means something to them."We have all had children and grandchildren in hospital and we wanted to support others by thinking of them and giving them a treat. It’s been very well supported today.”Jenny Reaney, Play Specialist Team Leader at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, said: "It makes such a difference because the children have so much to choose from. We have children who are here when it is their birthdays so they receive toys or we'll give them a teddy after they've had a blood test.

"It's just nice to give them a little treat because it can be overwhelming coming into hospital."

The event has been organised by Dragon Back Riders Club, The Glass Yard Speedshop, The Batch at The Glass Yard and Derbyshire Blood Bikes org.

