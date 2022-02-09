Derbyshire beauty queen who embraced dyslexia and dispraxia diagnosis aims for national ‘Miss Inspiration Woman UK’ title

Adrianne Robinson, the current Miss Inspiration Ambassador UK 2021, is hoping to win a national title in June

Adrianne Robinson, 29, will attend the national Miss Inspiration UK final at Congress Theatre in Cwmbran, Wales, on Saturday, June 11.

She is busy making preparations for the competition, which will include an interview about charity fundraising and work carried out under her current title.

The healthcare assistant was crowned Miss Inspiration Ambassador UK last August, having previously held the regional title of Miss Derbyshire Inspiration 2019/20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrianne has embraced her dyslexia, dyspraxia and visual impairment to help inspire others

Adrianne, from Hatton, said: “I first entered Miss Inspiration in 2018, it’s the only one I’ve entered.

"The system decided to launch a new title as a thank you for all our hard work, anybody could apply and it was a video interview of why we wanted to be the first ambassador and what we’d do with that title.

"My pageant platform is all about volunteering and giving time to the community, something I’ve done since I was 15. With my new title, I wanted to use my platform to educate others around the benefits and how you can volunteer.

"No matter what you do, big or small, it can make a difference. Volunteering definitely helped boost my confidence and my skills in talking to people, as well as the little things like time keeping.”

The inspirational beauty queen, who has dyslexia, dyspraxia and a visual impairment, also runs an online blog called ‘Fierce Foot Forward’ to promote volunteering and inspire others to feel more positive about themselves – work she hopes to expand on if she wins the Miss Inspiration Woman UK title.

She added: “I’d continue to help my local community – I’ve done things like Race for Life and an abseil for the Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity – but also be able to bring my platform to a national level and organise things like going into schools.

“It’s just about being a role model for individuals that perhaps have conditions similar to mine, showing them that no matter what you have you can still achieve whatever you set your mind to.”

To follow Adrianne’s blog visit www.facebook.com/fiercefootforwardx/.