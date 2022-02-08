There are so many interesting things about the Chesterfield area!

13 interesting facts about the Chesterfield area you may not be aware of

People on our Facebook page have been sharing interesting facts about the Chesterfield area that others may not be aware of.

Did you know these things?

Chesterfield began as a Roman fort, built around 70AD (fact from us to kick off the Facebook thread).

Actor Sir John Hurt, who starred in films including Alien, the Elephant Man and Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was born in Chesterfied in 1940 (fact from Amy Turner).

Burton, the retailer, was founded by Sir Montague Maurice Burton in Chesterfield in 1903 (fact from Jacqueline Burton).

Chesterfield has a UK top five ranked escape room (fact from Nick Hogan).

