13 interesting facts about the Chesterfield area you may not be aware of

Did you know these things?
1. Interesting facts about area
Chesterfield began as a Roman fort, built around 70AD (fact from us to kick off the Facebook thread).
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Interesting facts about area
Actor Sir John Hurt, who starred in films including Alien, the Elephant Man and Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was born in Chesterfied in 1940 (fact from Amy Turner).
Photo: Other
3. Interesting facts about area
Burton, the retailer, was founded by Sir Montague Maurice Burton in Chesterfield in 1903 (fact from Jacqueline Burton).
Photo: Other
4. Interesting facts about area
Chesterfield has a UK top five ranked escape room (fact from Nick Hogan).
Photo: Other