Derbyshire beauty pageant finalist has high hopes for charity fundraising day

Nikita Wilson, 23, was bullied at school and has been plagued by anxiety issues since the death of her younger brother when she was seven-years-old.

But she is now standing proud as a finalist in the Miss Natural Beauty England/UK competition and dreams of securing a place at the international final in Belgium next year.

As part of the pageant Nikita, who lives in Shirland, has been challenged to raise money for Giddo’s Gift, which improves the lives of young adults with cancer, and Natural Cuddle Buddies, which helps children with life-limiting illnesses and gives them a personalised, cuddly bear to keep them company at hospital and GP appointments.

Nikita Wilson, 23, who is a finalist in the Miss Natural Beauty England/UK competition.

Having already completed a sponsored 50k walking challenge to raise money, she is now set to host a charity day at the Red Lion Pub in Shirland on Saturday, June 18.

Nikita said: “Having a family friendly fundraising day is an amazing way to bring all of the community together to raise money for these causes and give exposure to local businesses.

"I'm feeling really excited for this event, this has been in planning for months and I couldn't have planned such an amazing event without the help of my event sponsors.

Nikita has been sponsored by the Mansfield bridal shop, Cherished Wedding Boutique. She is pictured with Elinore Pheasant, from Mansfield, who is the current Miss Beauty UK.

"I'm excited to see the turn out and I hope everyone will have an amazing time.”

Alongside dozens of others, Nikita successfully applied online to reach the Natural Beauty final, which is to be held in Warrington on Saturday, July 16.

The final comprises several rounds, including interview, dance, fashionwear and evening wear, with the competition also focusing a lot on personality and contestants’ work for charities.

If successful, she will travel to Belgium for the international final in March 2023 which Nikita says would be an ‘amazing opportunity’.

"This would also give me the exposure to be able to help in my local community and raise money for charities close to my heart like Child Bereavement UK and BulliesOut,” she added.

Nikita is hoping to generate £1,000 at the Shirland pub event which will feature live bands, games, food stalls, entertainment, raffles and a tombola.

For more information visit the Charity Fundraiser @ The Red Lion Shirland event page.