Derbyshire's longest serving lollipop lady retiring after 43 years

Mum-of-three Suzanne has been helping school children cross the road in Crich for 43 years and to mark her retirement she was presented with a bouquet of flowers from the county council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Communities Councillor Carol Hart.
Over the years the 75-year-old has helped thousands of pupils at the village’s infant and junior schools.
Originally from Ripley, Suzanne started the job before her own children were old enough to even go to school.
And she’s seen many changes over the years – back when she started safety coats were white rather than illuminous yellow and the amount of traffic through the village has increased significantly as the village expands.
Suzanne remembers when filming was taking place for the popular ITV drama series Peak Practice starring Amanda Burton and Kevin Whatley.
She often had to negotiate cameras and cabling while doing her job and once accidentally ended up as an ‘extra’ when she was seen in an episode going into the village shop!
Suzanne will step down from her role on Friday. May 27.
Congratulating her for her long service, Councillor Hart said: “I’d like to congratulate Suzanne on her well-earned retirement and thank her for her dedication to the role.
“Along with all our school crossing patrols, Suzanne has done a wonderful job in keeping our children safe when they cross the road to and from school.“I’m sure there are many people in Crich with fond memories of their lovely ‘lollipop lady’ and I wish Suzanne every happiness in the future.“We are now looking for someone to fill Suzanne’s shoes – as well as vacancies elsewhere across the county – and we’d love to hear from anyone who could take on these valuable roles.”To find out more about the role of a school crossing patrol and how to apply visit: https://www.derbyshire.gov.uk/working-for-us/jobs/school-crossing-patrols/school-crossing-patrols-join-our-team.aspx