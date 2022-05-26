Derbyshire's longest serving lollipop lady retiring after 43 years

Mum-of-three Suzanne has been helping school children cross the road in Crich for 43 years and to mark her retirement she was presented with a bouquet of flowers from the county council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Communities Councillor Carol Hart.

Over the years the 75-year-old has helped thousands of pupils at the village’s infant and junior schools.

Originally from Ripley, Suzanne started the job before her own children were old enough to even go to school.

And she’s seen many changes over the years – back when she started safety coats were white rather than illuminous yellow and the amount of traffic through the village has increased significantly as the village expands.

Suzanne remembers when filming was taking place for the popular ITV drama series Peak Practice starring Amanda Burton and Kevin Whatley.

She often had to negotiate cameras and cabling while doing her job and once accidentally ended up as an ‘extra’ when she was seen in an episode going into the village shop!

Suzanne will step down from her role on Friday. May 27.

Congratulating her for her long service, Councillor Hart said: “I’d like to congratulate Suzanne on her well-earned retirement and thank her for her dedication to the role.