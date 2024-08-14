Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young Derbyshire beautician is eyeing up a major award after being selected as a finalist.

Iona Marcelle Ryan-Wilcock, is in the running for eyelash stylist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards. She will find out on August 30, 2025 whether she is among the nation’s top 50 businesses.

“I'm really proud," said Iona. “This acknowledgement is a testament to the hard work and dedication I have put into my work. I am committed to providing exceptional beauty services and creating unforgettable experiences for my clients.”

Her business – Iona Marcelle Lashes and Beauty – is based in a salon at GG’s Beauty Lounge in Clay Cross where she relocated a month ago from LB Lounge in North Wingfield.

Iona Ryan-Wilcock with certificate naming her as a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2025.

Iona, 22, offers eyelash extensions, eyelash lifts, brow tinting, brow waxing, facials and body waxing. She said: “I enjoy my job and I like being my own boss. It’s nice meeting and welcoming new people.”

She moved into the beauty business after leaving Sheffield Hallam University. Iona said: “I was doing criminology at uni and just couldn’t get my head around the course...I was two years into it and thought I can’t do this.”

University studies were replaced by a course at Beyond Beauty, which was then based at Old Whittington.

Iona, who lives in Killamarsh, chose the name Marcelle for her business in honour of her great-gran after whom she is named. Her great-gran passed away in January this year at the age of 100. Iona said: “She was my best mate. We were speaking about criminology and I told her it wasn't for me and she said 'do something you want to enjoy and push the boat out’. She couldn't get to the salon because she was in her late 90s but every time I took a photo and showed her, she’d start filling up – she was so proud.

Iona is a finalist in the lash stylist category of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2025.

"My family has supported me through all of it. My mum and my nana helped me decorate both salons.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards ceremony celebrates the creme de la creme of the nation’s 50,000-plus businesses. Famous names including Duncan James (Blue), Jake Quickenden, Natasha Hamilton (Atomic Kitten) and Aston Merrygold have appeared at the final in previous years.