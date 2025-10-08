Mr Pumpkin at Morley has been named among the top ten best pumpkin picking farms in the UK (photo supplied by Mr Pumpkin)

Pumpkin growers in Derbyshire are bursting with pride after their patch was voted among the UK’s best.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Pumpkin at Lime Farm, Morley, is listed at number eight in a top ten chart compiled by Outdoor Toys in the run-up to Halloween.

A spokesperson for Mr Pumpkin said: “We’re super proud to make the top ten of the best pumpkin patches in the whole of the UK, and to be representing Derbyshire in such strong company is really Pumpkintastic! The great thing about the Outdoor Toys poll is they judge based upon social media tags/check ins and also website searches on Google, so reflecting both popularity and also customer experience. We’re blown away to have done so well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pumpkin picking is now underway at the farm where 90,000 specimens are ready for visitors. The spokesperson added: “The pumpkins are looking fantastic, lots of varieties and they’ve all grown really well this year.”

In addition to offering a large selection of pumpkins, the farm has extended its maize maze and there are new food retailers.

Tickets are still available for dates until October 29, priced at £2.50 for aged 16+. Under 16s are free at non-peak times, and £1 each at peak slots. To book and check opening times, go to www.mrpumpkin.co.uk

The team at Outdoor Toys, who compiled the poll, said: “Pumpkin picking and days out at farms are about so much more than choosing the perfect pumpkin. They give families a chance to step away from screens, enjoy the fresh air, and spend time together in a way that feels relaxed and memorable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even a couple of hours outdoors can make a real difference to wellbeing. This time can boost mood, reduce stress, and give children the chance to run around and explore.

“The beauty of seasonal activities like this is how naturally they bring people together. Whether it’s little ones proudly carrying their pumpkins, friends snapping photos in the fields, or parents soaking up a moment of calm, the experience creates lasting memories."