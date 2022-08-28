Derbyshire Bargain Hunt auctioneer reveals the charity shop finds worth £100 on sale for just £1.50

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Auctioneer Charles Hanson has found a valuable item worth far more than its ticket price hiding in plain sight on these charity shop shelves.

The 44-year-old TV personality can spot them as soon as he looks at the shelves - and has taken photos of the shop walls, so others can see if they can spot the treasures too.

He tasks online followers with finding the valuable item hidden in plain sight, by posting the shelf photos, taken in charity shops all across Derbyshire, on Twitter.

The items were on sale for £1.50 to £4 - but were actually worth up to £100 at auction.

One shelf, which he spotted on Saturday (20) shows an assortment of donated items, but Charles found a late Georgian tooled and gilt Morocco leather box, circa 1810.

It only cost the auctioneer a couple of pounds but actually has an estimated value of £50-70.

The previous week he found a chipped 'Chinese 18th century porcelain tankard' dating back to 'Emperor Qianlung 1735-99' with an estimated value of £70-100.

He spotted it hidden on the bottom shelf in a charity shop, again costing only a few pounds.

Other discoveries include a 1930's Shelley vase worth £40-60, sold for just £1, an Edwardian Christmas sweet tin and a silver sugar castor from 1913.

Charles tweets his 'Track the Treasure' quiz every weekend, and is amazed it has gained him 10,000 new followers in a month.

The weekly game sees Charles post a photo from inside a charity shop and tasks his followers with identifying the valuable object hidden in plain sight.

Charles, who owns Hansons Auctioneers in Derby, said: "I have had an amazing response to my 'Track the Treasure' quiz on Twitter – and gained thousands of new followers.

"It’s all down to everyone’s enduring fascination with antiques - plus most people like a good quiz challenge.

"It started when I was in a charity shop in Derby with my children this summer and spotted quite an ugly brown Shelley vase on the shelf.

"It stuck out like a sore thumb to me. I bought it for £1 and decided to take a photo of it on the shelf surrounded by other objects.

"It just struck me that it might be fun to ask my Twitter followers if they could 'Track the Treasure'.

"I’ve always loved charity shops and pop into them if ever I’m passing and have a few minutes to spare.

"I can’t say I visit on a weekly basis as I am so busy running my business. However, due to the popularity of the Twitter quiz, I’m trying to visit charity shops more.

"I’ve been amazed by the response. My first 'Track the Treasure' post had more than 400 likes and hundreds of people guessed which item was the potential treasure.