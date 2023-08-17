Derbyshire Ambulance service honours colleague with charity football match

The match was contested between representatives of the North and South branches of the ambulance service at Matlock Town Fc’s Proctor Car’s stadium. Around 100 people were in attendance to watch a strongly contested 2-2 draw and then penalties, with the North Derbyshire branch walking away as eventual 4-2 winners. The money raised by the admission tickets, as well as a raffle, bake sale and face painting went towards Cancer Research Uk.

The event was organised by Paramedic, Christopher Prime (26), part of the North Derbyshire ambulance service, alongside fellow paramedic, Joe Brailsford from the South Derbyshire branch. Plans for the event had been in the works for a while with the intention of giving the money raised to a charity. The decision was made to dedicate this a fundraising event for Cancer Research Uk after the sad passing of a well-loved member of the region's ambulance service. Louise O’Neill from Whitwell sadly passed away from Bowel cancer in June earlier this year. Well loved and respected by her colleagues, Louise was known for her kind, caring nature and her ability to create joy in even the darkest situations. Chris has many fond memories with Louise.

Reminiscing about his former colleague, he said: “When I first started working at the Ashgate Ambulance station I was Louise’s crew mate. After we both moved to the Chesterfield station I was lucky enough to still have her as my crew mate for quite some time. She was a lovely, caring, passionate and very funny individual. She was very knowledgeable, allowing me to really learn a lot from her, due to her experience working in the ambulance service.”

Chris wanted the match to not just be a chance to raise some money for cancer research UK, but to also be an opportunity to pay a respectful tribute to a much-loved colleague.

He said: “We wanted to honour Louise as best as possible. A lot of people involved in the game, particularly in the North Derbyshire team, had worked with Louise regularly and grown a very strong attachment to her.”

A minute’s silence was held in memory of Louise before quick off. Later in the match all in attendance including players, staff and referees joined together in a minutes applause in the games 20th minute – a nod to Louise’s two decades as a paramedic.

Louise had an ability to make friends with ease, and that she left a mark on anybody she had a connection with. According to Chris, everybody Louise touched has a “magic Louise O’Neill memory” which is why she will never truly be gone.

On the day, just over £2,500 was raised for Cancer Research Uk, which Chris says smashed all expectations and targets that were held.