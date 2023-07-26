Photos show guard of honour held to commemorate 'amazing' Derbyshire ambulance worker who adored her job – after she lost fight with cancer
The funeral service for Louise O’Neill has been held earlier today, on Wednesday, June 26, at Chesterfield Crematorium in Brimington.
Louise was a technician at the ambulance service and was based at Ashgate station. She had recently received a commendation medal for 20 years of amazing service.
Family, friends and co-workers attended the funeral and a full guard of honour was held to commemorate Louise who passed away after being diagnosed with pelvic cancer.
Louise’s husband Sean O’Neill said: “My wife adored her job with the ambulance service as a technician.
“Louise fell poorly in January this year and was diagnosed with pelvic cancer which sadly took her away from us on July 6.
“Louise was based at Ashgate station and had just received her commendation medal for 20 years service.”
The funeral included a Highland Bagpiper walking in front with Sean as the couple had planned to relocate to the Isle of Skye after they had both obtained jobs with the Scotland Ambulance Service.