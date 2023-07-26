News you can trust since 1855
Louise adored her job as a technician at the ambulance service.

Photos show guard of honour held to commemorate 'amazing' Derbyshire ambulance worker who adored her job – after she lost fight with cancer

A moving service has been held to commemorate a loved Derbyshire ambulance service worker who ‘adored’ her job.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Jul 2023, 17:26 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 17:27 BST

The funeral service for Louise O’Neill has been held earlier today, on Wednesday, June 26, at Chesterfield Crematorium in Brimington.

Louise was a technician at the ambulance service and was based at Ashgate station. She had recently received a commendation medal for 20 years of amazing service.

Family, friends and co-workers attended the funeral and a full guard of honour was held to commemorate Louise who passed away after being diagnosed with pelvic cancer.

Louise’s husband Sean O’Neill said: “My wife adored her job with the ambulance service as a technician.

“Louise fell poorly in January this year and was diagnosed with pelvic cancer which sadly took her away from us on July 6.

“Louise was based at Ashgate station and had just received her commendation medal for 20 years service.”

The funeral included a Highland Bagpiper walking in front with Sean as the couple had planned to relocate to the Isle of Skye after they had both obtained jobs with the Scotland Ambulance Service.

Louise was based at Ashgate station and had just received her medal for 20 years service.

1. Louise O'Neill

Louise was based at Ashgate station and had just received her medal for 20 years service. Photo: Sean O Neill

Photo Sales
The funeral service was held today, July 26, at the Chesterfield crematorium in Brimington.

2. Moving service

The funeral service was held today, July 26, at the Chesterfield crematorium in Brimington. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The ambulance service provided a full guard of honour to commemorate their collegue.

3. Guard of honour

The ambulance service provided a full guard of honour to commemorate their collegue. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
A Highland Bagpiper was seen leading the funeral cortege as Louise and her husband Sean planned to relocate from Derbyshire to the Isle of Skye after they had both obtained jobs with the Scotland ambulance service.

4. Highland Bagpiper

A Highland Bagpiper was seen leading the funeral cortege as Louise and her husband Sean planned to relocate from Derbyshire to the Isle of Skye after they had both obtained jobs with the Scotland ambulance service. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
