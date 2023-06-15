Macey Lamb, 18, showed her talent from an early age after joining Worksop’s The Young Theatre Company (YTC) was she was just five years old.

She went on to take lead roles in pantomimes and summer shows for more than a decade before leaving in 2021 to pursue her dreams.

The budding young star, who grew up in Clowne, said: “YTC was an amazing opportunity for me to perform and really opened my eyes as an actor and as a person.

Macey Lamb has been offered a place on a prestigious musical theatre course.

“In my time there I played many roles including Snow White, Prince Charming and the Fairy Godmother, to name a few. Not only did it help me develop my acting skills, it gave me life skills and confidence.”

The former Netherthorpe School pupil then went on to study at the Stageworks drama school in Cambridge, where she is currently in the final term of a three-year extended diploma in acting.

“I have had so many amazing experiences here I will cherish forever and it has truly started my journey into this industry,” she said. “My singing has been pushed and has become better than I ever thought it’d be.”

Earlier this month, Macey was thrilled to be offered a place on a musical theatre foundation course at the prestigious Dang Academy in London.

Macey performing as Mayor Matilda in 'All Shook Up'.

There is only one downside – the course costs a whopping £10,000.

Macey said: “It has an amazing success rate and is very prestigious and well-known in the industry. Unfortunately it is a lot of money.”

Macey thinks the course is her best bet towards achieving her dreams, with thousands of previous students having found their way to leading roles in West End, Broadway, TV and film.

She added: “Doing musical theatre has always been my passion and my biggest dream. “My entire life I’ve dedicated to performing and getting closer to my goal of doing it as a career. This feels like the right next step.”

Budding actress Macey is raising funds to help towards the £10,000 course fees.

The young actress has set up an online fundraising page to help cover the course fees at www.gofundme.com/f/macey-go-to-drama-school