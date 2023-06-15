Chesterfield shoppers warned after spike in ‘purse dipping’ incidents in town centre

Officers have received reports of a number of ‘purse dipping’ incidents taking place across Chesterfield town centre in recent weeks.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “This is when someone has their purse or wallet taken from their bag when they are not looking. Please be mindful of walking around with your bag open and consider using a purse chain to securely connect your purse to the inside of your bag.

The number of ‘purse dipping’ offences in Chesterfield town centre has risen.

“We would also ask people to be mindful when they are counting money in public, for example, when just having taken it out at a cash machine. Counting money this way is an opportunity for someone to see how much money you have on your person.”