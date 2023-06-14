Police issue dispersal orders for Chesterfield parks and warn of 'zero tolerance' approach as school exams end

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that a dispersal order will be in place on Friday, June 16 – as pupils across Chesterfield mark the end of their exam season. This will help officers tackle any anti-social behaviour from pupils of schools across the town.

In a letter sent to local parents they confirmed that the areas covered by this dispersal order include Holmebrook Valley Park, Somersall Park, Inkerman Park and Queen’s Park.

The force asked that all secondary schools in Chesterfield shared the following information with parents and carers.

The dispersal order will cover Queen’s Park.

“To coincide with the end of year exams on Friday, June 16, there will be a dispersal order in place covering parks and public spaces. This will give the police the power to ask people to leave the area should they be causing any anti-social behaviour, or feel there is a likelihood anti-social behaviour will be caused.

“If you are issued with a dispersal order and fail to comply, this can result in that person being arrested.

