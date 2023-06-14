Police issue dispersal orders for Chesterfield parks and warn of 'zero tolerance' approach as school exams end
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that a dispersal order will be in place on Friday, June 16 – as pupils across Chesterfield mark the end of their exam season. This will help officers tackle any anti-social behaviour from pupils of schools across the town.
In a letter sent to local parents they confirmed that the areas covered by this dispersal order include Holmebrook Valley Park, Somersall Park, Inkerman Park and Queen’s Park.
The force asked that all secondary schools in Chesterfield shared the following information with parents and carers.
“To coincide with the end of year exams on Friday, June 16, there will be a dispersal order in place covering parks and public spaces. This will give the police the power to ask people to leave the area should they be causing any anti-social behaviour, or feel there is a likelihood anti-social behaviour will be caused.
“If you are issued with a dispersal order and fail to comply, this can result in that person being arrested.
READ THIS: Derbyshire couple face homophobic abuse as authorities fail to deal with neighbours from hell
“High-visibility policing will take place. If any young person is found to be in possession of alcohol, this will be seized by the police. Parents will be informed and asked by the police to come and collect the young person. There will be zero tolerance on any anti-social behaviour, violence or abuse.”