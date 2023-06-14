Derbyshire couple face homophobic abuse as authorities fail to deal with neighbours from hell

Ashley and Arran Gouge, 25 and 30, moved into their rented flat on Hurst Rise two months ago, and began experiencing problems almost immediately.

Arran, who works as a traffic warden, said: “Over the weekend of May 14-16 we had to have police round at our house on consecutive days.”

He listed a catalogue of incidents including people coming into his property, threats made against him, dogs out of control on his property and alleged homophobic comments.

Ashley, left, and Arran Gouge say they have faced homophobic abuse when confronting neighbours intruding into their garden.

Records from police officers who attended the scene show one alleged case of a dog causing injury, and one of harassment or hate crime.

Following further instances of people coming into their garden, the couple suspect their property is being used as an escape route to avoid police – a feeling shared by local officers.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Some of the incidents that the couple have experienced relate to issues of drug taking and dealing that the local policing team are working to specifically address and there is ongoing proactive work to target those involved.”

Arran, who is considered acutely vulnerable due to his mental health history, said: “Other people living in our block are also sick of it. They’ve had verbal abuse, and there are children living here to worry about. We’ve got no security on our communal doors, and people have been inside partying in the hallway and letting fireworks off.

The couple's requests for a more secure fence between the two properties have not been met with action.

“More than that, it’s the fact that Hurst Farm is a small estate and when I go to the shop these people will be there, staring me out and making threatening comments.”

He added: “I don’t feel safe, I’m on edge all of the time and I’m not sleeping or eating. I’m a 30-year-old man and I’m terrified to go out some days. I’m not at work at the moment, and I’m losing wages. It’s heart-breaking that it’s got this far, and nothing has been done.”

Their property is managed by Platform Housing, but the couple have been so far been left frustrated by the company’s response, and that of the police who have visited them.

Arran said: “The police told us to install our own CCTV and complain to Platform. We’ve fitted cameras at our own expense, and people are still coming into the garden

“We’ve pestered Platform and they’re not interested. They keep asking why the police haven’t done anything. It’s like a game of tennis. No one wants to clean up this mess.”

He added: “We asked for a new fence and Platform said they didn’t supply back fences, only front ones. It feels like they’re not fulfilling their duties but they’re happy to take the rent.

“The police even asked us to keep an eye out for particular people coming through the garden who they’re trying to arrest. Our taxes pay their wages. It’s their job to be doing these things.”

When contacted by the Derbyshire Times, neither the police nor Platform offered specific details on their handling of the situation.

The police spokesperson said: “Incidents of anti-social and criminal behaviour can have an enormous impact on victims – and cause them to feel unsafe in the very place where they should feel most comfortable, their own home.

“Over the past months officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team have been working closely with the couple in relation to the issues that they have been experiencing. As is often the case, some of the incidents that have been seen are criminal, while others are civil matters.

“The force has a number of ongoing investigations into matters including an alleged hate crime and harassment – and enquiries are still ongoing into these matters.”

They added: “When officers visit victims of crimes we will suggest certain ways in which they can make their properties less attractive to criminals – as well as ensuring that should incidents occur that the best evidence is able to be acquired to assist in any investigation.

“The force is working with partners from both the local authority and the housing provider in an attempt to provide a holistic approach to the issues that are being seen – and it is clear that each agency involved has a duty to ensure that where issues are brought to their attention that they are dealt with.

“As a force we are clear that the type of behaviour that has been reported to us is not acceptable – and we will work with victims and partners to help resolve the issues through a variety of means.”

Marion Duffy, chief operational officer at Platform, said: “We are aware of some issues in this location and we are working closely with the local authority and the police on matters to ensure appropriate action has been taken and is planned and to offer support to any of our customers who are affected by these issues.”

Derbyshire Dales District Council said its crime prevention and environmental health teams were aware of the situation, but were not involved in any actions related to the case.