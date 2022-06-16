Derbyshire 4x4 response volunteer praised for use of what3words app to direct firefighters to tree blaze

Derbyshire Response Response Team shared details of the incident via social media on Sunday.

The group, which has a network of volunteer drivers who use their 4x4 vehicles to lend a helping hand, said: “One of our responders came across a tree fire whilst on a walk. He quickly reported this to the fire service and gave the what3words address to guide them directly to the incident location.

Derbyshire 4x4 response shared this image on social media as they praised the use of the What3Words app

“What3words is a really useful way of giving a location. Particularly in an area like this where there are no distinguishing features and there could potentially be confusion. Thanks to his quick action he potentially prevented a forest fire! Well done!”

The what3words app is used by around 100 UK emergency services.

It works by dividing the world into three-by-three metre squares, giving each one a unique three-word address.