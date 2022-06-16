Controversial housing development near Chesterfield set to open its doors to the public

The development, situated off Ankerbold Road, New Tupton, is being built by Northwood Homes and officially opens the doors to its Oak Fields sales suite on Saturday, June 18.

Northwood’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Leo Woodhead said: “We’re delighted to bring this exciting new development to New Tupton.

“We’ve carefully designed property types that complement the local area and will appeal to a range of home buyers."

Northwood was given planning permission by North East Derbyshire District Council to build build 193 properties in 2019.

Liberal Democrat councillors voiced concerns over the development and an independent review took place into the sale of the land and the planning approval.

Residents raised concerns about the ‘massive’ development – including privacy issues for current homeowners, a rise in congestion and loss of wildlife.

The Liberal Democrats highlighted a number of infrastructure concerns including Tupton Primary School unable to physically expand any further and severe congestion that already exists because of traffic coming into the village for the school.

Councillors David Hancock, Pam Windley and Ross Shipman - who opposed to the plans - at the Ankerbold Road site in 2019

But approving the application, the council said the people of Tupton will see 'a number of benefits’.

Mr Woodhead said: “We’re employing local subcontractors and tradespeople to work on the development in order to directly benefit the communities in and around New Tupton. This is all in addition to the £1.3 million we’re investing in health care, education, and highways infrastructure in the local area.

"The community green spaces have been designed for all new homeowners, and neighbours of the site, to enjoy. It was important for us to create homes that had an abundance of open spaces to encourage a healthy living experience for this new community and the established community of New Tupton.”