Dedicated Morrisons worker celebrates 40 years of service at Staveley store

Helen Ruck joined the Morrisons store on Barnfield Close, Staveley, when it first opened in April 1982 and has built friendships with colleagues and customers alike over the years.

She was recently presented with a bouquet of flowers and gifts by members of her team to thank her for her dedicated work and recognise her as a valued member of the Morrisons team.

Linda Richardson, Morrisons Staveley community champion, said: “Helen has achieved a massive 40 years service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Ruck, pictured centre with Sandra Moakes and store manager Luke Foster, is celebrating 40 years service with Morrisons in Staveley

“She is the only staff member to still be here since the store opened in 1982.

“We would like to thank Helen for her hard work and dedication over the last 40 years. Helen is loved by customers and staff alike.”

Starting out in her late teens, Helen initially worked on the shop floor before taking on her current role as a checkout operator and held a full-time position before dropping to 20 hours earlier this year to spend more time with her partner.

She has also witnessed many changes and even watched as current store manager Luke Foster rose through the ranks having first joined the store as a student.

Looking back over her career, Helen said: “I think I’d read in the paper, it might even have been the Derbyshire Times, that they were interviewing for a new supermarket and it gave you the date.

"I actually queued in the Elm Tree car park for about two-and-a-half hours before I got an interview. Here I am 40 years later.

"A lot of people have come, a lot of people have gone. I’ve seen people who have been in with their children, those children have now grown up and have their own children.

"I do enjoy the job, you’re meeting different people all the time. I really want to stay as long as I can, even if I went down to only a couple of days, I think I’d still keep coming.”

Speaking about the celebrations for her continuous service, she added: "It was a lovely surprise. It even chokes me up now, I had absolutely everything it was lovely.”