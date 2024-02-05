The shop at Ravenside Retail Park – which was devastated by flooding in October 2023 – is due to reopen on February 23 according to signs that have been erected outside.

Exact reopening dates for neighbouring businesses B&M, Pets at Home and Next, which have also been closed since October due to the flood, have yet to be announced. Last month spokespersons for the three retailers said that B&M would reopen in late March or early April, Pets at Home in the spring and Next within six months.