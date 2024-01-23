Electrical retailer Currys give update on Chesterfield store's reopening
and live on Freeview channel 276
The store was among several businesses on Ravenside Retail Park hit by floodwater in the autumn which forced them to close for several months.
Ian Charnley, who is Currys head of UK stores, said: "The destruction across the retail park due to the October floods has been devastating. The team has been working tirelessly to get our store back up and running for our customers, colleagues, and the local community. The pace at which they have worked is truly admirable – thank you to the team on-the-ground working so hard.
"We’re pleased to confirm that the store is currently due to reopen towards the end of February, subject to our construction plans.
“We'd like to thank the community for their patience at this time, our Chesterfield team look forward to welcoming you to the Currys store again very soon."