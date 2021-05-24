Date for return of popular Poolsbrook parkrun delayed

With support from Chesterfield Borough Council, Poolsbrook parkrun had been due to return on June 5.

However, not enough landowners have given permission for the free 5km runs elsewhere to resume – so organisers have been forced to postpone the start date.

Poolsbrook Country Park.

Just 250 of the 589 venues have been granted approval – which risked overwhelming those events that had received the go-ahead.

The problem was particularly acute in London, where only three out of 56 events were given permission.

It is now hoped the runs could restart on June 26, three months after parkrun was given permission to return by the Government back in March.

Nick Pearson, parkrun global chief executive, said: “We will continue to work hard with landowners over the coming weeks to secure the permissions needed to return at the end of June.

"We are incredibly grateful to all of the landowners who have granted events permission to return so far, and for the groundswell of support for parkrun over recent days.

“Although it is disappointing not to be able to return on June 5, we are still optimistic that we can return parkrun events to nearly 600 communities across England very soon.

“We will do everything we can to ensure events restart on June 26.”

On Friday, parkrun UK tweeted its thanks to Chesterfield Borough Council for giving the Poolsbrook event permission to return and ‘supporting free, weekly, physical activity in your community’.

Those involved in Poolsbrook parkrun are said to be looking forward to getting back to 'normal' as soon as possible.

Deputy chief medical officer Jonthan Van-Tam has described parkrun as ‘one of the most important public health initiatives in the United Kingdom’.

Parkrun’s website states: “parkruns are free, weekly, community events all around the world.

“Saturday morning events are 5k and take place in parks and open spaces.

“On Sunday mornings, there are 2k junior parkruns for children aged four to 14.

“parkrun is a positive, welcoming and inclusive experience where there is no time limit and no one finishes last.

“Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.”