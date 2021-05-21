‘Major hotel brand’ interested in coming to Chesterfield Waterside site

Peter Swallow confirmed the news as work continues to progress well on the £340million development off Brimington Road.

Avant Homes is building 173 two, three and four-bedroom houses as part of the project – while construction is also taking place on a seven-storey office block.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Waterside Place, the seven-storey office block at Chesterfield Waterside, is expected to be complete by September.

Mr Swallow, managing director of Bolsterstone Group PLC, the company which is leading the development of Chesterfield Waterside, said: “I am delighted with the progress we are making with the scheme.

“The new homes under construction by Avant at Waterside Quarter are selling well and we will shortly begin the brickwork on the new seven-storey office block at Basin Square.

“We are also in discussion with a major hotel brand for the proposed 120-bed hotel within the Basin Square character area.

“The strong interest from both residents and businesses is testament to both the progressive design and quality of the buildings at Waterside.”

Earlier this year, an additional reserved matters application was submitted for the hotel, build-to-rent apartments and multi-storey car park elements of Basin Square.

Mr Swallow added: “The submission of the reserved matters application ensures that the progress we are making continues at pace despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.”

Chesterfield Waterside – which is one of the UK’s largest regeneration projects and is expected to create thousands of jobs – promises to eventually feature five neighbourhoods including housing, offices, a hotel, a multi-storey car park and a new canal basin.

For more information, visit www.chesterfieldwaterside.com.