Daring stepmum aims to climb a mountain at night to support charity in memory of her stepson

Leanne Faulkner of Chesterfield aims to climb Mount Snowdon - the highest peak in Wales at night to support The Children’s Hospital Charity.

The charity has massively supported her step son Jack Faulkner, who was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour and lost his fight with cancer in 2018, aged just fifteen.

Since then, Leanne has been raising funds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Young Lives vs. Cancer. and now is aiming to add to over £150,000 raised in memory of her stepson.

Leanne during her skydive for Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity.

She said: “The fundraising in his name means everything to me and to us as a family. Nothing will bring Jack back, unfortunately, but if we can help in some way to make other cancer sufferers’ stay in hospital easier then I’ll carry on doing whatever challenges are thrown at me.

“We never thought we’d raise so much, the first target was £1,000 which I think we reached in a few hours and it just got bigger and bigger after that.”

In the past, Leanne has taken part in various challenges to support the Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Young Lives vs. Cancer, including jumping out of a plane and conquering a 25-mile Three Peaks walk in Yorkshire Dales National Park.

However, she describes her new challenge, to climb the highest welsh mountain as ‘the toughest’ she has undertaken so far.

Dad Dan, Jack and Stepmum Leanne Faulkner.

The nine-mile walk will begin in the town of Llanberis, in the heart of the Snowdonia National Park before a trek to the top, some 1,085 metres above sea level.

Leanne said:“Jack would think I was mad, especially to do the walk through the night when I could be sleeping!”

“After doing the Yorkshire Three Peaks and all the training beforehand, I really started to enjoy walking, so when the opportunity came up to climb Snowdon, I jumped at the chance.

Leanne Faulkner and her son Max after one of her events for The Children's Hospital Charity.

“I can’t wait to get some training done, get the air pods in, podcast on and off I go!”

During her walk Leanne will be joined by husband Dan, her brother Dale and his girlfriend, as well as work colleagues and friends.

However any person who would like to support the charity is welcome.

Leanne Faulkner during her Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.

She adds: “To anyone considering signing up, I’d say just do it! You’ll meet some amazing people on the walk, all with heart-warming and inspirational stories to share.”

The walk will take place on Sunday, October 15 and anyone wanting to join can do so through the link.

Phoebe Marriott, Events Fundraising Assistant at The Children’s Hospital Charity added: “It’s incredible to see Leanne doing yet another challenge for Sheffield Children’s. The continuous effort of everyone in #TeamJack is truly inspirational, and every penny they raise goes to help improve Ward 5 where Jack received his treatment.

“I’ll be delighted to walk alongside Leanne in October, as we trek up Snowdon! I hope they know how grateful everyone in the Charity Team is for their support in memory of Jack and I’ll be sure to remind them throughout the night!”