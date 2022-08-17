Chesterfield man threatened to smash police windows in Facebook air rifle row

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Lunn, 38, told a contact officer in the social media message police had “nicked” the weapon, adding that “two panes of glass will go through” if he did not get the gun back.

Prosecutor Shairoz Ahmed said: “He messaged: it’s not a threat it’s a promise. Windows will be smashed - if you can break the law then so can I.”

However, Lunn’s solicitor Georgia Collins, said her client, who had no previous convictions, made the comment on February 7 “in the heat of the moment”.

She said: “The defendant said he entered manic mode when the property was taken by police.

“The air rifle was taken by police in January and he was told by police it would be returned in several days time - he connected them several times.

“He became distressed as the property was inherited from his grandfather.”

Ms Collins said Lunn was “hearing voices” at the time of the incident and had been advised by the mental health team to “share his feelings on Facebook” when he needed to release them.

The solicitor added that Lunn had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act in 2018, was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, mixed personality disorder, anxiety and depression.

Mis Collins said the defendant had also attempted suicide several times.

Lunn, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover, admitted sending a threatening message.