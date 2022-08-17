Chesterfield man threatened to smash police windows in Facebook air rifle row
A Chesterfield man threatened police he would smash windows at the station during a Facebook row over a confiscated air rifle, a court heard.
Adrian Lunn, 38, told a contact officer in the social media message police had “nicked” the weapon, adding that “two panes of glass will go through” if he did not get the gun back.
Prosecutor Shairoz Ahmed said: “He messaged: it’s not a threat it’s a promise. Windows will be smashed - if you can break the law then so can I.”
However, Lunn’s solicitor Georgia Collins, said her client, who had no previous convictions, made the comment on February 7 “in the heat of the moment”.
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire's poshest village is named among England's most desirable places to live for second year running
-
2
Exact time thunderstorms could hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire – as Met Office extends yellow warning after heatwave
-
3
Environment Agency issue's flood alert for Chesterfield tonight
-
4
Shocking photos show aftermath of Derbyshire horror crash – with driver arrested for being high
-
5
Suspected illegal immigrant panics and crashes car in Derbyshire after spotting police – who found huge five-figure sum in his boot
She said: “The defendant said he entered manic mode when the property was taken by police.
“The air rifle was taken by police in January and he was told by police it would be returned in several days time - he connected them several times.
“He became distressed as the property was inherited from his grandfather.”
Ms Collins said Lunn was “hearing voices” at the time of the incident and had been advised by the mental health team to “share his feelings on Facebook” when he needed to release them.
The solicitor added that Lunn had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act in 2018, was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, mixed personality disorder, anxiety and depression.
Mis Collins said the defendant had also attempted suicide several times.
Lunn, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover, admitted sending a threatening message.
His case was adjourned for mental health reports.