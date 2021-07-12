'Dangerous' former north Derbyshire school to be demolished for new low carbon homes

Council chiefs hope demolition of the Victorian-era Clay Cross Junior School will boost their attempts to regenerate the town.

They say the building has become ‘derelict and dangerous’, and will be replaced with a ‘high quality low-carbon housing development’ as part of a multi-million pound scheme to transform Clay Cross.

Councillor Alan Powell, North East Derbyshire District Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “The building has been closed for over a decade and has been the focus of anti-social behaviour.

The former Clay Cross Junior School is to be demolished for new homes.

“Alternative uses of the building have been considered, including converting the existing structure into residential accommodation.

"However, this wasn’t viable due to the poor condition of building and it will now be replaced with excellent low carbon housing for the community, helping tackle climate change and regenerate the area.”

The building has been derelict since 2009 and has fallen into a state of disrepair.

Demolition work is part of what council leaders are calling a ‘phased regeneration’ of the area, with the former primary school previously being knocked down and replaced with care facility Smithybrook View.

The former junior school is now set to form part of a wider development site promised as part of the £24.1m received from the Government via its Towns Fund.

Planning documents describe the building as ‘not fit for purpose’.

Derbyshire County Council officer Dave Massingham said as part of a planning application to carry out the work: “The demolition works will be undertaken by an approved and experienced demolition contractor. It is proposed for the building to be demolished in a controlled manner using demolition machinery."

Key parts of the building will be saved and reclaimed during the demolition such as plaques and ornamental brick works to mark the historical significance of the building and its heritage and will be reused within the regeneration plans.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for corporate services and budget, Councillor Simon Spencer, said: “We’re pleased to be able to work with the district council so that much needed housing can be built in the town centre.”