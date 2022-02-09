Staveley county councillor Anne-Frances Hayes has called for work to be carried out urgently at the junction of Hardie Place and Fern Avenue, Staveley, after concerns about its state of repair were raised by residents.

She said the road was in a ‘dire condition’ – and needed a complete resurface repair instead of a ‘patching or repatching’ job.

This severely damaged and potholed Chesterfield road in a ‘dire condition’ has been reported to highways chiefs. Image: Coun Anne-Frances Hayes.

“Residents are fed up with the constant patching and repatching work on the roads and pavements by Derbyshire County Council (DCC),” Coun Hayes said.

"These patches look appalling and are false economy as they don’t last and need redoing over and over again.

"The roads in Derbyshire are among the worse in the country.

"As county councillor, I receive daily complaints from residents on the dire state of the roads in Staveley.

"I will continue to press DCC for proper repairs and urge residents to let me know of issues in the area, every single one will be reported – over and over again until something is done.”

Hardie Place was reported to Coun Hayes while on her rounds and the council has agreed it is in need of repair.

She says she has requested a full resurface of the road but is yet to hear back from the authority.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We have inspected both Hardie Place and Fern Avenue and any safety defects identified will be actioned in the next few weeks.

“The council’s cabinet has recently approved the 2022/23 highways delivery programme which includes the surface dressing or resurfacing of the following roads in Staveley in the next financial year as part of our £120m investment in roads across the county over a three-year period:

"A6192 Markham Lane - A632 roundabout to McDavid Way roundabout;

"A619 Chesterfield Road - Middlecroft Road to Morrisons roundabout;

“A6192 Markham Road / Erin Road roundabout;

"A6192 Erin Road / M1 northbound roundabout;

"Stanley Avenue - Attlee Road to Dade Avenue;

"Inkersall Road to Stephenson Road.”

“Over the summer months we will be starting the process of assessing roads for possible inclusion in our 2023/24 programme.

"We’d also encourage anyone who spots a pothole or other issue with any road to report it to us at derbyshire.gov.uk/reportit.”