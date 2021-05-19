Dalesmen Male Voice Choir pitch their first physical rehearsal since lockdown at Belper Town Football Ground

Dalesmen Male Voice Choir get together for their first in-person rehearsal since lockdown.

Thirty members of Dalemen Male Voice Choir, the maximum allowed under new Covid rules brought in this week, met on a pitch and stands at Belper Town Football Club.

Dalesmen musical director, Paul Marshall, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be here ‘in the flesh’ for the first time in well over a year.

“And although we’ve had Zoom rehearsals every Monday night, it’s just not the same as meeting up together to share in the delight of making music for real. Everyone’s very pleased to be here.”

Dalesmen chairman Terry Chell said: “We’ve been looking forward to this first day together at Belper Football club. It’s a great way to kick off a new season!”

The singers wore transparent face shields and observed social distancing during the rehearsal which was followed by a gentle kick-about.

The choir, which rehearses every Monday in Belper, and has 45 members in total, is also keen to recruit new members. They’re welcoming men aged 18 upwards, with no upper age limit.

“We’re all young at heart,” said Terry. “We’re known as the friendly choir! We need to rehearse new material to get back up to concert level – that’s going to take some time, so it’s an ideal time for new singers to come and join us.”