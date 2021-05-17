LiveLIVE updates as Derbyshire welcomes customers back inside as lockdown eases
As lockdown restrictions ease again from today, here are the Chesterfield pubs, restaurants, cafes, and cinemas welcoming customers back inside for the first time in months.
For many bars, eateries, museums cafes and restaurants the latest relaxing of Covid-19 rules couldn’t come a moment too soon, despite caution over the so-called Indian variant.
Pubs, cafes and restaurants in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire are opening their doors, inside, rather than outside this time to diners again for the first time in months.
Keep up to date by following our live blog below and watch the area come alive again as customers set foot indoors some of its most well-loved establishments.
Last updated: Monday, 17 May, 2021, 12:38
- Lockdown restrictions ease further as pubs and restuarants welcome customers back indoors
- Outdoor performances such as outdoor cinemas, outdoor theatres and outdoor cinemas can reopen
- Entertainment venues such as cinemas and children’s play areas; the rest of the accommodation sector, and indoor adult group sports and exercise classes also allowed to resume
- Up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings, receptions and wakes, as well as funerals
- PM calls for a “heavy dose of caution” as indoor socialising and physical contact resumes
Health chief urges caution as Covid restrictions ease in Derbyshire despite 'significant outbreak'
As infection rates in areas of the county remain high, Derbyshire’s director of public health Dean Wallace is calling for people to remain on their guard and enjoy their new freedoms safely.
It comes after two cases in the Long Eaton community were confirmed as ‘variants of concern’.
Read the full story here.
‘I’m just missing that kind of closeness’: Derbyshire mum explains what it means to hug loved ones again
While the Prime Minister has urged people to be cautious, people are allowed to hug their friends and family for the first time in months today.
Charlotte Mason, who lives in Clowne, is excited to embrace her two best friends Sarah and Jenny, who she’s known for over 15 years.
She said: “It is just missing that kind of closeness, I have met up with them in gardens and I have popped out to the shops with them but it’s not quite the same.”
Smiles as punters enjoy pints inside
One pub delighted to be finally fully reopening is The Market, on New Beetwell Street.
Douglas Daniels, owner, said: “We’re greatly looking forward to getting back, as are the whole team.
“We’ve really missed all of our customers and can’t wait to welcome them back.”
More reaction available here.
Reopening ‘massive relief’ for pub which debuts new interior after lockdown revamp
The Kelstedge, on Matlock Road, Kelstedge, underwent a revamp during lockdown ahead of reopening its beer garden on April 12.
Now staff cannot wait to show off the new-look interior.
Helen Marshall, manager, said: “It’s a massive relief to be able to fully reopen – we can’t wait for it and neither can our customers.”
For more, click here.
Anticipation as punters return to town's well-loved pubs
Another pub reopening today is JD Wetherspoon’s The Spa Lane Vaults, on St Mary’s Gate.
Eddie Gerson, Wetherspoon spokesman, said: “The pub has been closed for a long time and it will be great to see the pub busy once again.”
Chesterfield pubs, cafes and restaurants celebrate serving customers indoors from today
Koo, a popular bistro and cafe on Chatsworth Road, was one of the thousands of businesses that reopened on April 12 but with only eight outdoor tables, the brunch spot is keen to welcome people back inside.
Owner Sian Spencer-Bray said: “We are really excited about opening indoors, there is quite a lot of uncertainty when it comes to seating outside especially with the weather as people are cancelling when the weather isn’t great.”
Read the full story here.