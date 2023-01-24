The council’s joint cabinet and employment and general committee is meeting behind closed doors this morning (Tuesday) to consider a confidential report into catering operations at council-run cafes in Queens Park Sports Centre and the Market Hall.

A petition was launched by cafe staff at Queens Park Sports Centre after they learned in a meeting last week that their business would be closing down in February.

One of the customers, Shelley Dale, said: “It seems to me that as a loyal customer of the café and sports centre and a Chesterfield resident, we have had no consultation in this matter and neither have staff; they haven't been given any evidence to show they are not making a profit and need to close. This is more than a money-making facility, it is a service to be provided to the people of Chesterfield and the surrounding area. I can't stress enough the importance of the café. Its closure is a complete disgrace.”

Queen's Park Sports Centre where the cafe is threatened with closure.

An online petition has also been launched to save the cafe. As of this morning, 707 people had signed it.

Among the signatories are Sarah Lovegrove who posts: “This is a great cafe with loyal customers who will be totally let down by its closure. Not to mention the staff who are all amazing and have a lot of years working in the cafe.”

Ann Parker writes: “The café is an important community resource for those visiting and using Queen's Park Sports Centre, especially for those who are retired, because they gather and socialise for a drink after participating in activities. I regularly go to QPSC and have never seen the café empty!”

Lex Crossett writes: “Please please please don’t close the cafe. It’s a godsend to parents taking their kids to lessons and a great social space for downtime after swim or workout.”

