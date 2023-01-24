Customers petition Chesterfield Borough Council to save Queen's Park Sports Centre cafe from closure ahead of crunch meeting
A petition signed by nearly 2,000 customers of the Queen’s Park Sports Centre cafe calling for the eatery to remain open has been presented to Chesterfield Borough Council ahead of a meeting to discuss its future.
The council’s joint cabinet and employment and general committee is meeting behind closed doors this morning (Tuesday) to consider a confidential report into catering operations at council-run cafes in Queens Park Sports Centre and the Market Hall.
A petition was launched by cafe staff at Queens Park Sports Centre after they learned in a meeting last week that their business would be closing down in February.
One of the customers, Shelley Dale, said: “It seems to me that as a loyal customer of the café and sports centre and a Chesterfield resident, we have had no consultation in this matter and neither have staff; they haven't been given any evidence to show they are not making a profit and need to close. This is more than a money-making facility, it is a service to be provided to the people of Chesterfield and the surrounding area. I can't stress enough the importance of the café. Its closure is a complete disgrace.”
An online petition has also been launched to save the cafe. As of this morning, 707 people had signed it.
Among the signatories are Sarah Lovegrove who posts: “This is a great cafe with loyal customers who will be totally let down by its closure. Not to mention the staff who are all amazing and have a lot of years working in the cafe.”
Ann Parker writes: “The café is an important community resource for those visiting and using Queen's Park Sports Centre, especially for those who are retired, because they gather and socialise for a drink after participating in activities. I regularly go to QPSC and have never seen the café empty!”
Lex Crossett writes: “Please please please don’t close the cafe. It’s a godsend to parents taking their kids to lessons and a great social space for downtime after swim or workout.”
Helen Murray posts: “What kind of leisure centre would it be without a cafe? It would devalue the whole place and be such a shame for Chesterfield.”