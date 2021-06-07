Customers offered a free breakfast if they follow Derbyshire pub’s unusual dress code

Would you wear your pyjamas to the pub to get a free breakfast?

Turn up at the Chequers Hungry Horse pub on Eckington Road, Coal Aston, in your nightwear between June 11 and 13, 2021, and the freebie is yours.

All brekkie fans have to do is don your best PJs, slippers or dressing gown when ordering from the pub’s new breakfast menu.

On offer is the Brekkie Kebab, Breakfast in Bread or the colossal Sausageness Monster – a one-metre-long curled sausage sarnie loaf smothered in red or brown sauce.

The giveaway comes after the pub disclosed that breakfast in bed is a habit favoured by the young. The 18 to 24 year olds tucked into four breakfasts in bed a month, while the over-55s enjoy just one.

Darren Lines, general manager at the Chequers Hungry Horse, said: “Breakfast is arguably the most important meal of the day and should be savoured no matter how old you are, but it’s interesting to see that traditional breakfast in bed is now the preferred choice for the younger generations.

“After a long year stuck at home more people are getting out and about in the mornings, enjoying breakfast on the go or treating themselves to something tasty they just couldn’t make at home.

“That’s why we’ve launched our breakfast in bed giveaway, so punters can tuck into their favourite meal of the day in their comfiest gear – and all on the house!

“We look forward to welcoming locals in Coal Aston to don their best slippers and join us for a free dish from our brand-new breakfast menu this weekend.”

The Chequers Hungry Horse creates a family-friendly environment with an indoor play area, Wacky Warehouse and a beer garden. The pub is part of the Greene King brewery chain.

For more details, go to www.hungryhorse.com/pubs/derbyshire/chequers or call 01246 412342.

