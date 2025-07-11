The mill which will be transformed under the project stands near the main entrance to Cromford Mills.

Cromford Mills have secured £1.3m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund towards transforming one of the most important buildings on the Grade I listed site.

The funding will be targeted at the four-storey vacant mill building, next to the newly replaced hydro-powered waterwheel, to bring it back into public use.

This investment marks the beginning of Cromford Mills: Celebrating Heritage, Creating a Sustainable Future which is a once-in-a-generation project to restore and reimagine some of the UK’s most significant Grade I listed 18th-century buildings. Its support will fund the essential planning, consultation, and design work phase, laying the groundwork for the full restoration and sustainable reuse of these historic spaces.

As part of the internationally significant Derwent Valley Mills UNESCO World Heritage Site, this milestone takes Cromford Mills a major step closer to being removed from Historic England’s National Heritage at Risk Register and securing its future as a vibrant heritage destination and thriving community space.

The project also supports a practical skills and learning programme with The University of Derby, local organisations and colleges. This will focus on practical training and work placements in areas such as heritage construction, renewable energy, design, hospitality and tourism - equipping people of all ages with skills for the future. Taster sessions will begin over the next two years.

Plans include creating a restaurant beside the waterwheel, an engaging visitor welcome hub, flexible event and function spaces.

Built in 1771 by Sir Richard Arkwright, Cromford Mills is the world’s first successful water-powered cotton spinning mill and the birthplace of the modern factory system.

Éilis Scott, Chief Executive of the Arkwright Society, a charity which manages and conserves the site, said: “Cromford Mills changed the world once, and we believe it can do so again - as a beacon of heritage, innovation and inclusion, rooted in our local communities. We’re incredibly grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and to all who support this project. This funding brings us significantly closer to securing a sustainable future for this remarkable place. Restoring our vacant historic industrial buildings is about unlocking new opportunities, sparking innovation, and using the stories of creativity and enterprise to inspire.

“Cromford Mills is for everyone, whether you work here, volunteer or visit. But keeping the mill gates open isn’t easy. Continued support is vital to conserve these buildings and ensure they remain open, welcoming and full of life - relevant for today and for generations to come.”

Liz Bates, Director, England, Midlands & East at The National Heritage Lottery Fund, said: “We are pleased to support Cromford Mills with this initial grant of £1.3million, as we celebrate awarding a total of £2bn of National Lottery and other funding to projects across the Midlands and East of England. This internationally significant industrial heritage site has big ambitions for saving heritage at risk from deterioration and transforming how visitors experience and learn about the heritage of this remarkable place. Crucially, the long-range goals of this work will help put Cromford Mills on a solid footing for the future. We wish this project well as work gets underway.”

The Arkwright Society will host events, consultation sessions and open days throughout the development phase. The charity is keen for people to get involved to help shape these exciting proposals and be part of history.

For updates and ways to help the project, as well as support The Arkwright Society to continue keeping the gates open visit: www.cromfordmills.org.uk or follow the charity on social media: Facebook – CromfordMills, Instagram – @CromfordMills1771, Tiktok - @CromfordMills