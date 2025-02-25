A Chesterfield church’s celebrated carpet of flowers will be back in full bloom for a Crocus Festival.

Holy Trinity church on Newbold Road will be welcoming visitors to the festival on Saturday, March 1, from 10am to 4pm.

As well as giving the opportunity for photographs of the early spring flowers, there will be a Crocus Trail encouraging people to step through the churchyard and enjoy the colourful floral display, with fascinating fact cards about the plants through history.

Inside the church, refreshments will be served and there will be an exhibition of railway and engineering artefacts celebrating the life and work of George Stephenson, who is buried beneath the altar in Holy Trinity.

The Rev Jill Hancock, priest in charge of Holy Trinity and Christ Church, said: “The crocuses in our churchyard at springtime are a symbol of the hope and new life we celebrate in our churches, and a reminder of the glories of God’s creation.

“We welcome everyone to see the lovely flowers, take photographs and have a go at cracking the questions on the Crocus Trail before joining us for delicious refreshments.”