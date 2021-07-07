Crash causes disruption in Derbyshire town
A crash caused disruption in a Derbyshire town this afternoon.
The collision closed the junction between High Street and Market Street in Clay Cross at around 3.30pm.
Clay Cross Police Safer Neighbourhood Team has now confirmed it has been reopened.
According to eyewitnesses, the crash involved a car and a lorry.
The Derbyshire Times asked Derbyshire Constabulary for more information about this incident – but no further details were provided.