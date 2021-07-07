Crash causes disruption in Derbyshire town

A crash caused disruption in a Derbyshire town this afternoon.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 4:39 pm

The collision closed the junction between High Street and Market Street in Clay Cross at around 3.30pm.

Clay Cross Police Safer Neighbourhood Team has now confirmed it has been reopened.

The scene of the crash. Picture by Mandy Louise.

According to eyewitnesses, the crash involved a car and a lorry.

The Derbyshire Times asked Derbyshire Constabulary for more information about this incident – but no further details were provided.

