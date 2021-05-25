Couple 'never coming to Chesterfield again' after being slapped with parking fine

Richard and Anne Hudson stopped off at Chesterfield on May 13 to break their journey from Brighton to the Peak District.

They parked at Ravenside Retail Park and walked into the town centre as they said they wanted to ‘contribute to a local high street rather than a motorway stop in these difficult times’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cars parked at Ravenside Retail Park in Chesterfield.

However, signs at the car park – which is managed by UKCPS Ltd – state: “The driver of the vehicle must remain on site throughout the entire period of parking.”

Mr Hudson said: “We parked out of the way in the now defunct Debenhams parking area at Ravenside Retail Park and looked for parking signage and saw none.

“Our mistake clearly.”

While in the town centre, Camera Club member Mr Hudson took a picture of the Crooked Spire – a shot he was very happy with.

Richard and Anne Hudson in the Peak District.

But the couple were not so happy when they returned to their home at Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex.

Mr Hudson said: “We were dismayed to receive a £100 charge demand from UKCPS on the grounds the vehicle driver had left the site.

“What an extraordinary condition of parking.

“We feel abused by this company's aggressive parking policy and will not return to the town again even though we will return to the beautiful Peak District.”

Mr Hudson's picture of the Crooked Spire.

He said he had now paid the £100 and added: “To be clear, the fine payment site shows several images of our motorhome, one with their parking notice in the background.

“So we cannot say we weren’t warned even though we missed it.

“Old age must be creeping up on us...”

The Derbyshire Times asked Leeds-based UKCPS if it wanted to respond to Mr Hudson’s concerns.

We also asked the firm if it considers there to be adequate, prominent signage at the car park.

However, the company had not responded by the time of publication.

Signs at the car park also state that CCTV and ANPR technology ‘may be in use’ and: “Breach of any term or condition will result in the driver being liable for a parking charge of £100. This is reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days.”